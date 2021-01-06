India Post News Paper

Chicago Sikhs Serve Christmas Lunch at Salvation Army

Chicago Sikhs Serve Christmas Lunch at Salvation Army
January 06
15:54 2021
Rajinder Singh Mago

CHICAGO: In the Sikh spirit of “Langar” the Sikh youth of Chicago area, under the aegis of Sikh Religious Society of Chicago, served food to the needy families on Christmas day December 25, 2020 at the Salvation Army Center in Chicago. Food was packed and distributed by the Sikh volunteers to the families and individuals, who
came to Salvation Army needing help.

Chicago Salvation Army_Xmas Lunch_3In addition to the traditional Christmas lunch, cookies, bagels, cakes and toys for the kids were also distributed to those who needed to take those home. Due to pandemic and social distancing, it was not a usual sit down meal but only to take home.

Though it was a Christian celebration but people of many faiths contribute money and volunteer for this event to help the homeless and the needy families enabling them to celebrate Christmas. Sikh Community has been actively associated in this service since 1992. A.D. Singh Chawla, his family and friends donated a skid load of
canned food and essential items both during Thanksgiving Day, and also on this Christmas day.

The coordinator Sarwan Singh said, “As Sikhs it gives us a lot of satisfaction to share with and serve those who are going through tough times during ChristmasSikh Community members also opened up their pockets, pooled money and handed over $1201 to Captain Nathan Welch and Captain Jennifer Clanton of the Salvation Army Center.

Major Nancy Powers of Salvation Army thanked the members of Sikh Community for their contributions and said that Salvation Army has over the years developed a very friendly relationship with the Sikh Community.

Sikh Religious Society thanks all, who contributed their time and hard-earned money for this noble cause. May Waheguru bless all for their contribution. Salvation Army also provides drug de-addiction, trains homeless for regular jobs and ultimately home ownership.

They are located at 825 Christiana Ave in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

