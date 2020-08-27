India Post News Paper

Chicago street artist Gujral makes headway

Chicago street artist Gujral makes headway
August 27
15:34 2020
Sunthar Visuvalingam

CHICAGO: Alaiia Gujral, a young arts innovator residing in Wicker Park who recently spearheaded a new online art auction platform, Future Galerie, that brings together her impressive network of iconic Chicago street artists to make a powerful impact for racial justice. 

Alaiia is the granddaughter of the world-renowned artist, late Satish Gujral, niece of benevolent Indian Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, and daughter to parents lauded for their ongoing support and development of the arts worldwide.  She came to Chicago to pursue her arts career and since there are about 20 street artists participating, thinking this story would be fitting for India Post! 

Chicago street artist Gujral-Gujral

Chicago street artist Gujral-Gujral

As a young entrepreneur, Alaiia has spearheaded several projects including Future Galerie, which features donated artwork by several iconic Chicago street artists like JC Rivera, Afrokilla, Dont Fret, Kate Lewis, Max Sansing and more. The auctions are ongoing, the artist list is expanding and each auction’s mission will continue to support social justice movements.

She is also the Creative Director for CANVAS Chicago, where she has coordinated immersive events for EXPO Chicago, Art Basel, Rolling Stone Magazine, Redbull and more, with additional entrepreneurial projects on the horizon. The Future Galerie press release can be found at: https://carolfox.box.com/s/ovj74ilmgtt8rdqsdgbhvvg8r5plp8wn 

