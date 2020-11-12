India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Chicagoans voice their support for Arnab

Chicagoans voice their support for Arnab
November 12
16:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jayanti Oza

Chicagoans rally for Arnab Goswami condemning Thackeray govt

Chicagoans rally for Arnab Goswami condemning Thackeray govt

CHICAGO: Indian Americans in Chicagoland do not lag behind in voicing their concerns or registering their protest when they find that some serious violation of human rights taking place in their country of origin The most recent case is the arrest of Arnab Goslwami, a highly respected newsman in Maharashtra by the Thackeray headed government and sending him in isolated and dangerous prison in interior of the State

Supporting Arnab Goswami in his fight against illegitimate Maharashtra Government, Bollywood and seeking for justice for all, they hosted a rally in the City participated by a good number of people despite Corona virus threat They shouted  “we cannot let the truth and freedom of expression be suppressed.  Arnab, we Chicagoan, all NRIs and the entire country – India, are with you. You are a modern Bhaghat Singh. You are our voice. We cannot let you down. No matter how hard they try to suppress, they won’t be successful”

At this rally, all Chicago organization representatives like BSC’sHemantbhai Patel, Amarbhai Upadhyay, Sailesh Rajput and others voiced their concern and protest intheir speeches. Chicago Media partner Vandana Jhingan, Urvashi Varma and Jayanti Oza attended the rally.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @Sootradhar: शुभ दीपावली 😹 This should be fun 🍿 Attorney General KK Venugopal gives consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra https://t.co/x91IKLHwbP
    h J R

    - November 12, 2020, 11:13 am

    #NRI’s in San Francisco Silicon Valley ... - https://t.co/RXdJJKzbew Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2018SuicideCase #ArnabGoswami #ArnabVsMahaAssembly #Chicagoland #ChiefJusticeSABobde #Community #Diaspora #HinduAmericans #India #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 12, 2020, 11:12 am

    Chicagoans voice their ... - https://t.co/ld26i0AHk4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2018SuicideCase #ArnabGoswami #ArnabGoswamiRepublic #ArnabVsMahaAssembly #BollywoodStrikesBack #Chicagoland #ChiefJusticeSABobde #India #JusticeForArnab #MaharashtraAssembly
    h J R

    - November 12, 2020, 11:07 am

    @ANI: Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) https://t.co/nxpWNLi8VU
    h J R

    - November 12, 2020, 11:04 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.