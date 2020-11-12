Chicagoans voice their support for Arnab
Jayanti Oza
CHICAGO: Indian Americans in Chicagoland do not lag behind in voicing their concerns or registering their protest when they find that some serious violation of human rights taking place in their country of origin The most recent case is the arrest of Arnab Goslwami, a highly respected newsman in Maharashtra by the Thackeray headed government and sending him in isolated and dangerous prison in interior of the State
Supporting Arnab Goswami in his fight against illegitimate Maharashtra Government, Bollywood and seeking for justice for all, they hosted a rally in the City participated by a good number of people despite Corona virus threat They shouted “we cannot let the truth and freedom of expression be suppressed. Arnab, we Chicagoan, all NRIs and the entire country – India, are with you. You are a modern Bhaghat Singh. You are our voice. We cannot let you down. No matter how hard they try to suppress, they won’t be successful”
At this rally, all Chicago organization representatives like BSC’sHemantbhai Patel, Amarbhai Upadhyay, Sailesh Rajput and others voiced their concern and protest intheir speeches. Chicago Media partner Vandana Jhingan, Urvashi Varma and Jayanti Oza attended the rally.