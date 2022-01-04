India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Children taking COVID-19 jabs enthusiastically: Co-WIN chief

Children taking COVID-19 jabs enthusiastically: Co-WIN chief
January 04
10:10 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With over 51 lakh registrations and 40 lakh administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the 15 to 18 age group, the chief of the Co-WIN platform on Monday said the numbers themselves are displaying enthusiasm among children for taking their jabs.

“Children are very enthusiastic about taking the jab and the numbers today itself is very significant. It’s a great day for the children of our country because the 15 to 17 age group will be able to be vaccinated from today onwards. We have seen a very good response on the Co-WIN platform also, large number of registration as well as vaccination has taken place. Children are coming forward and taking the vaccination happily,” Dr RS Sharma, chief of Co-WIN platform told ANI.
Till 8:25 pm on Monday, Co-WIN showed a whopping figure of 51,52,901 registrations by children of age group 15 to 17 years, for the first dose of the vaccine, which began on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter and shared the achievement of inoculating over 40 lakh vaccine doses to those between 15 to 18 years. All over India, more than 1,09,357 government sites are facilitating the vaccination and eligible beneficiaries are being inoculated with Covaxin.

Children can either have their own or can join their parent’s accounts for registering on Co-WIN. Regarding vaccinating capacity Dr Sharma said, “There is no limitation on the capacity, as there are more than one lakh centres.”

Co-WIN has also undergone a change in policy to fit the latest group.

“Co-WIN has continued to undergo a change in terms of new policies. Now we have the policy for children. From January 10 onward, we will have the vaccination for precaution dose for health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 with comorbidities. We are making all necessary changes as per the government policy,” Dr Sharma noted.

Besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can also use their class 10th certificate for registration. The Union Health Minister had earlier urged family members of those within the specified age group to register on CoWIN. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
15-18 YearsBharat BiotechCovaxinCovid vaccination IndiaCovid VaccinesCovishieldIndia Covid VacinationKids Vaccination CentresModiSputnik VVaccination For Kids IndiaVaccine for KidsVaccine UpdatesWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.