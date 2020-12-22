China at forefront of global Covax development: Official

12 Best Frameworks For Android Application Development in 2020 The Android operating system has been the leading head when it comes to operating systems. Currently, Android occupies over 72.92% of the global stake, forecasting a growth rate of over...

How To Become A Chartered Accountant in 2021? A Complete Guide Chartered Accountancy (CA) is the most chosen career opportunities for youth in India. But, it is not an easy exam to crack. Students have to accomplish 4 steps of the...

US Congress passes $900bn Covid-19 relief package WASHINGTON: US Congress has passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law, as many Americans were set to lose pandemic...

Biden names Bharat Ramamurti as deputy director of Economic Council NEW YORK: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Bharat Ramamurti to be a deputy director of the National Economic Council with an important role in carrying out his campaign...

2020: A defining year for the Indian space sector CHENNAI: Even though the year 2020 would be known as Covid-19 year, it could also be termed as the defining year for the Indian space sector to put it in...

Astrological forecast for 2021 A spate of astrological factors combined in late 2019 to unleash one of the gravest challenges faced by humanity in the form of the Covid pandemic. What began in December...

5 passengers from UK test Covid positive at Delhi airport NEW DELHI: Five passengers from the UK who arrived here at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources told IANS on Tuesday. These...

EU green-lights coronavirus vaccine BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has approved the usage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus within the bloc, hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) made a positive...

51% in rural India say Covid-19 is a conspiracy by China NEW DELHI: More than 51 per cent respondents in rural India perceive the Covid 19 pandemic as a “conspiracy by China”. On being asked how the respondent perceived Covid-19 pandemic, more...

Hospitals in Texas to get Covid-19 vaccines: Officials HOUSTON: Some 620,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in hospitals across the US state of Texas on Monday, including those in rural areas. On Sunday, state health officials...

China at forefront of global Covax development: Official BEIJING: China is at the forefront of global Covid-19 vaccine development, with most jabs undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, a health official said at a press conference Monday. As of December...

Re-igniting Rally: $900 bn US stimulus to support EMs, Indian markets NEW DELHI: After a massive plunge in global equities due to renewed Covid fears, market insiders pinned hopes on the $900 billion US stimulus bonanza re-igniting a torrent of foreign...

US Congress passes landmark Bill in support of Tibet, Dalai Lama DHARMSHALA: In a historic achievement for the Tibetan government-in-exile, the US Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) of 2020 that had been stuck at...

Trump awards highest military decoration of US to Modi WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has presented America’s highest military decoration, The Legion of Merit, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and vision under which India’s emergence as...

Doctors should change the way they ask patients about self-harm, suicide WASHINGTON: Doctors can help patients with mental health concerns in a better way by using a different style of questioning about self-harm and suicide, experts said. The study was published...

No need to move Rohit Sharma from Sydney, he is safe: BCCI official NEW DELHI: The fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney has raised questions not just over the fate of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket...

India, Vietnam adopt joint vision for peace, prosperity and people to guide Comprehensive Strategic Partnership NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc held “productive discussions” at a virtual summit held on Monday and exchanged views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional...

US issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over rights abuses WASHINGTON: The United States has issued additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo announced on Monday adding that China’s authoritarian rulers...

Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine jab publicly WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of vaccine for the novel coronavirus publicly on Monday. The event was broadcast live as part of an effort...