India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

China continues revision of HK security law

China continues revision of HK security law
June 29
17:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: The Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress on Monday continued with the revision of the controversial national security law for Hong Kong, which can be ratified during the present session that will on Tuesday.

Chinese deputies quoted by the state newspaper China Daily said that “the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong as soon as possible can fill legal gaps and other weaknesses in safeguarding national security, combat related criminal acts and protect prosperity and stability of the special administrative region”, reports Efe news.

At the moment the text on which the Chinese legislature works is unknown, but the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post quoted two sources who assured that the law would include penalties of up to life imprisonment for “acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and conspiracy with foreign forces to jeopardize national security”.

This is the second period of review of the law, whose draft was preliminarily approved during the Committee’s annual meeting last month.

The first review was carried out at the 13 session of the Standing Committee, between June 18 and 20.

This legal text would aim to “safeguard national security” against the much-feared “foreign interference” that Beijing sees in the massive protests that started more than a year ago, but Hong Kong lawyers and activists believe that this law will end up curtailing the liberties enjoyed by the city.

For more than a year, the situation in Hong Kong has been deteriorating due to the impact of pro-democratic protests on the economy of the semi-autonomous city, where local GDP fell by 2.8 per cent and 3 per cent in the last two quarters of 2019, respectively, and 8.9 per cent in the first of 2020, to which this year the paralysis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been added.

The political landscape in the former British colony is also far from being resolved, with governments, both in Beijing and in Hong Kong, unfriendly to dialogue or concessions, and with a pro-democratic movement that has gained new momentum following the recent approval of a law that penalizes insults to the Chinese anthem.

The 1984 Sino-British Declaration, which articulated Hong Kong’s retrocession from British to Chinese hands in 1997, established the maintenance for at least 50 years from that date of a series of unimaginable freedoms in this territory in mainland China.

However, from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its spokesmen have said on numerous occasions that the commitments made in that document were already fulfilled at the time.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @PMOIndia: Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow.
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 6:14 pm

    India-#China military delegates to meet ... - https://t.co/hvI7VRMOB3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/zoE0nGqiHt
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:35 pm

    #India bans 59 Chinese apps over ... - https://t.co/xMMRxK4bX9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Baiduâ€¦ https://t.co/TqeO9WB9Jh
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:30 pm

    RT @ANI: #UNLOCK2: Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religioâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:25 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.