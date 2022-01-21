India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

China fines 7-Eleven chain for marking Taiwan as independent nation on its website

China fines 7-Eleven chain for marking Taiwan as independent nation on its website
January 21
10:21 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: Beijing has fined the retail chain 7-Eleven for recognising Taiwan as an independent nation on its website.

According to reports, Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings owned convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, has been fined 150,000 yuan (USD 23,500) by the Chinese authorities, Just Earth News reported.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Many popular corporations operating in China have on previous occasions removed any mention of Taiwan as a separate nation state from their websites, and on certain occasions even tendered official apologies after depicting the Chinese map without featuring Taiwan as part of Chinese territory, Just Earth News reported.

It further reported that companies including Gap, Daimler AG, United Continental Holdings, ANA Holdings have backed down after depicting Taiwan as a separate nation.

According to Just Earth News, in May 2018, Gap Inc. had to officially apologise after selling a T-shirt on their retail outlets which depicted an incorrect map of China after social media users in China pointed out how certain Chinese-claimed territories, including south Tibet, the island of Taiwan and the South China Sea were omitted.

The fine and warning to Seven&i Holdings was issued in December last year as per a government-linked credit information website.

The report on the website highlighted how the company further failed to describe certain South China Sea islands by their Chinese names as well as the disputed Diaoyu islands, known as Senkaku in Japan, Just Earth News reported.

It further stated that the report also alleged that the map shared by the company contained errors in labeling borders along the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Tibet Autonomous Region.

Taiwan and its legitimacy is a highly sensitive territorial issue in China as Beijing considers the province as a self-ruled democratic island which has been governed separately since 1949.

China also objects to any references of Hong Kong and Macau being separately governed independent states, even though they are special administrative regions with greater autonomy, Just Earth News reported. (ANI)

Also ReadBiden pledges to defend Taiwan if China attacks

Comments

comments

Tags
7 Eleven Taiwan7-11BeijingBiejingChinaChina Taiwan TiesChina Tiwan RelationsChinese TaipieChineseCoronaVirusFree TaiwanTaiwan AirspaceTaiwan Is Not Chinaworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.