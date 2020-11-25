India Post News Paper

China firmly opposes India’s move to ban more of its apps

China firmly opposes India's move to ban more of its apps
November 25
14:04 2020
NEW DELHI: China has firmly opposed India’s move to ban more Chinese mobile applications and expressed hope that the Indian side would provide a “fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment” for all market players.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chinese embassy said it opposes the Indian side’s repeated use of national security as an “excuse” to prohibit some mobile apps with a Chinese background. It added that China and India are opportunities for development to each other rather than threats.
China’s response comes a day after India banned 43 apps included many of Chinese origin. AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench, WeWork China, CamCard, and SnackVideo are among those apps banned in the latest instance.

The banned applications, which include a few dating apps, were a threat to the “sovereignty and integrity of India”, the Indian government said in a statement.

“We firmly oppose the Indian side’s repeated use of ‘national security’ as an excuse to prohibit some Mobile APPs with a Chinese background. The Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals,” the Embassy said.

“We hope the Indian side provides a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players from various countries including China, and rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules,” it added.

The Chinese embassy further said that both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation.

Earlier on June 29, 2020, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, another 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. (ANI) 

