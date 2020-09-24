India Post News Paper

China-India Border Dispute Monitored In Intelligence Briefing

China-India Border Dispute Monitored In Intelligence Briefing
September 24
11:44 2020
Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthitook initiative in briefing US Intelligence committee about Indo China dispute putting the problem in its proper perspective

In a statement issued by the Congressman RajaKrishnamoorthi, he observed “as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, I participated in a briefing regarding the current dispute at the border between India and the People’s Republic of China. I am deeply concerned about this issue, which is why I authored a bipartisan resolution overwhelmingly approved by the House urging China to end its military provocations of India and to pursue a diplomatic resolution. I will continue to closely monitor this dispute until it is fully resolved.”

    India Post Media Kit

