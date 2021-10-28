MHA extends COVID-19 restrictions in country till Nov 30 NEW DELHI: Ahead of the festive season, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday extended the COVID-19 restrictions across the country till November 30 to prevent any further spread of...

China opposes any contact between US, Taiwan BEIJING: China opposes any military and official contacts between the United States and Taiwan, as well as Washington’s interference in Taiwan’s affairs, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on...

PM Modi underlines ASEAN’s centrality in India’s vision of Indo-Pacific NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 18th ASEAN-India summit underlined the bloc’s centrality in India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific and noted that partnership with the grouping is a...

China cracks down on skyscrapers NEW DELHI: China has restricted smaller cities in the country from building “super high-rise buildings”, as part of a larger bid to crackdown on vanity projects, the BBC reportedÂ Cities with...

Canadian street named Cheema Drive after Indian-born doctor CHANDIGARH: A new street in Winnipeg, Canada, has been named after Gulzar Singh Cheema, the first Indian-born Canadian doctor to be elected to a legislative assembly in the country in...

All ministries told to clear Air India’s dues immediately NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday directed all Union Ministries and Departments to clear Air India’s dues immediately. An office memorandum from the Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure said: “Recently,...

Speeding truck kills 3 women farmers at Tikri border NEW DELHI: Three females farmers from Punjab died on Thursday after a speeding truck rammed into them near the protest site at Tikri border, police said. Two other women farmers...

Amit Shah likely to visit Dehradun on October 30 DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dehradun on October 30, Uttarakhand minister Dhansingh Rawat informed on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Rawat said, “On October 30, Amit Shah...

Prominent US lawmakers pitch sanctions waiver on India’s S-400 purchase, deepening India-US ties WASHINGTON: US Senator John Cornyn, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, Congressman Brad Sherman of California and Congressman Mike Waltz of Florida, a powerful Republican leader, called for the United...

Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ stuntmen WASHINGTON: Actor Keanu Reeves sure knows how to treat his movie crew right! To express his gratitude to the team after wrapping up ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, the ‘Matrix’ star...

Snoop Dogg apologises to Eminem after beef WASHINGTON: After making offensive remarks about Eminem more than a year ago, rapper Snoop Dogg publicly acknowledged his mistake and revealed that he apologised to the former. On the radio...

Harbhajan asks journalist to listen to Ramiz Raja’s views on Amir before supporting pacer NEW DELHI: Four days since the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, tension continued to flare on social media as former India spinner Harbhajan...

Becoming A Better Forex Trader â€“ 6 Ways to Improve Your Trading Skills Anyone with a computer and internet connection may become a forex trader in today’s digital age, so it’s no surprise that many individuals desire to do so. If you understand...

525 KW solar power plant set up in Golden Temple AMRITSAR: With the financial assistance of the US-based United Sikh Mission, a 525 KW capacity solar power plant was commissioned in the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known...

Two Indian-American start-ups likely to be next unicorns: Report SAN FRANSISCO: Forbes magazine’s annual list of 25 venture-backed firms most likely to become unicorns includes two Indian-American-led businesses, the media reported. The list includes Alchemy, co-founded by Nikil Viswanathan...

Amarinder announces new political outfit CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced the launch of his own political party, ahead of the Assembly elections slated for early next year.Â However, he said the...

Developed countries fail to meet climate goals, while India exceeds targets UNITED NATIONS: While the developed countries are failing to meet their targets for fighting climate change, India has exceeded its targets, according to Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav....

PM Modi to attend 16th East Asia, 18th ASEAN-India summits NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 16th East Asia Summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release. As per the official release,...

Nawab Malik posts photographs of NCB official Sameer Wankhede’s ‘Nikah’ MUMBAI: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted purported pictures of the ‘nikah’ of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The NCP leader also...