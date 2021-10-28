India Post News Paper

China opposes any contact between US, Taiwan

October 28
15:49 2021
BEIJING: China opposes any military and official contacts between the United States and Taiwan, as well as Washington’s interference in Taiwan’s affairs, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Thursday.

The head of the Taiwan administration, Tsai Ing-wen, confirmed to CNN in a fresh interview that US troops are present on the island to train Taiwanese forces. Tsai also claimed that the threat from China is increasing every day and expressed confidence in Washington’s support in the event of an attack.

“The US must adhere to the One China principle and provisions of three US-Chinese communiques. We strongly oppose any official and military contacts between the US and Taiwan, as well as US interference in China’s internal affairs,” Wang said at a briefing, stressing that the US-Chinese relations are based on the One China principle. (ANI/Sputnik)

 

Chinese TaipieJoe BidenTaipieTaiwanUS Taiwan RelationsUS Taiwan TiesUSAWhite Houseworld
