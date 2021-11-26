India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

China opposes CDS Rawat’s remark calling it India’s biggest security threat

China opposes CDS Rawat’s remark calling it India’s biggest security threat
November 26
10:26 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: China on Thursday accused India of instigating a “geopolitical confrontation” after the chief of defence staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat’s termed China as India’s biggest security threat.

China’s Defense Ministry voiced opposition to CDS Rawat’ remarks and called the Indian military chief’s comments “provocative.”
“Hyping up China threat has severely breached the strategic guidance set by leaders of the two countries that China and India pose no threat to each other,” said Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian. “Inciting geopolitical confrontation is both irresponsible and dangerous,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He expressed hope that India can jointly safeguard regional peace with China. “As neighbouring countries, we hope the India side can work with China to jointly safeguard regional peace and tranquility in the border regions, and together maintain the positive development of bilateral ties,” the spokesperson added.

This comes a day ahead of the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, and China. The meeting, which will be chaired by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, will be held in the digital video conference format.

Last week, India and China had agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquillity.

The two sides had “a candid and in-depth discussion” on the situation along the LAC in the western sector of border areas at the 23rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two sides also reviewed the developments since the last meeting of the Senior Commanders of both sides which was held on October 10 this year.

There is a stalemate on complete disengagement from friction points along the LAC following the actions of the Chinese Army last year. While areas like Pangong Tso and Gogra have seen a pullback of troops by the two sides after several rounds of talks, Hot Springs is yet to see disengagement. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
CDS Bipin RawatChinaCHinaIndiaFaceOffChinese militaryChineseCoronaVirusGalwan ValleyIndia China TiesIndia-China borderIndo Sino RelationsLACLadakhPangong LakePLAworldXi JingPing
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.