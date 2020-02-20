Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

China opposes Shah’s visit to Arunachal

China opposes Shah’s visit to Arunachal
February 20
16:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: Even as it is bogged down by the coronavirus epidemic, China on Thursday reopened a hostile front with India as Beijing “firmly opposed” Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh on its statehood day and warned India against “complicating” the border issue.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full state from a Union Territory, 34 years ago on February 20. The region was part of British India in 1913-14 and formally included when the McMahon Line was established as the border between India and Tibet in 1938.

Disputing India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media in Beijing that “The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ and is firmly opposed to Shah’s visit.”

China considers Arunachal Pradesh a part of southern Tibet region which it occupied in 1951. Geng said, “China’s position on the eastern sector of the India-China, or the southern part of China’s Tibet region, is consistent and clear.”

Geng said the visit “violated China’s territorial sovereignty, undermined the stability of the border area, sabotaged political mutual trust, and violated relevant bilateral agreement.” He asked New Delhi not to take any actions which can “further complicate the border issue”.

“The Chinese side urges the Indian side to take concrete actions to uphold peace and tranquillity of the border area,” Geng said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur launches 'Holi Ghee' - https://t.co/z1eyqxQVw2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0UdLqd71vV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:58 am

Number of Indians getting permanent residency in #Canada increases - https://t.co/Fk6F3SAKD3 Get your news feature… https://t.co/H8H5FCqd1Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:55 am

Indian cleaner in #Dubai steals watches worth $2mn - https://t.co/qrBlWfSUHB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7BXMBjmlFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:51 am

India congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election - https://t.co/PTsvCvwOrE Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mSFigd9rLC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.