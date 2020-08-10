India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organisations

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organisations
August 10
15:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: China has announced unspecified sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said the 11 had performed badly on issues concerning Hong Kong, where China has cracked down on opposition voices following its imposition of a national security law in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city last month.

The number of Americans named by the ministry exactly equals the number of Hong Kong and Chinese officials placed on a sanctions list by the US last week over the crackdown. China showed its determination to defy such pressure on Monday by arresting leading independent media tycoon Jimmy Lai and raiding the publisher’s headquarters.

Others named by the foreign ministry included Senators Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton and Representative Chris Smith. Heads of organisations including the National Endowment for Democracy and Freedom House were also named.

Beijing already placed a travel ban on Rubio, Cruz and Smith last month after Washington announced similar measures against Chinese officials linked to measures taken against Muslims in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang. (AP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @BBCBreaking: Lebanon's government resigns in response to anger over deadly port explosion which devastated parts of the capital Beirutâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 4:49 pm

    RT @IskconInc: Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 12th August! Hare Krishna
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 2:14 pm

    #China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of ... - https://t.co/WA6ZOQIrWw Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/QQXi14YELD
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 10:03 am

    #Balochistan, Sindhi ... - https://t.co/FUU76G4nGu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BalochNationalismâ€¦ https://t.co/4qLASklpg5
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 9:17 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.