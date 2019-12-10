Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

China says detained Canadians treated in ‘civilised way’

China says detained Canadians treated in ‘civilised way’
December 10
17:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: China defended on Tuesday its year-long detention of two Canadians after Ottawa accused Beijing of “arbitrarily” arresting the men in what was widely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei executive.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been languishing in China’s opaque legal system since they were apprehended on December 10, 2018, just nine days after the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Kovrig and Spavor have not had access to lawyers and have been denied contact with their families since they were “arbitrarily detained”. “These two Canadians are and will remain our absolute priority. We will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians,” Champagne said in a statement Monday.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa said it had lodged an official protest with Canada and expressed “strong dissatisfaction” over Champagne’s “irresponsible statement”. Spavor and Kovrig, who were formally detained in May, have endured hours of interrogation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Messages and photos from family are read out loud to the two Canadians by embassy officials, before they are handed to Chinese authorities — who may or may not give them to the two men, the sources said.

A former Canadian ambassador said Kovrig is held in a cell with 20 inmates while Spavor is with 18 other people. “Their conditions are good. China’s judicial department strictly enforces the law and handles the case in a civilised way,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing Tuesday.

Kovrig and Spavor are suspected of gathering state secrets.

The investigation has been transferred to a prosecution body, Hua said. Meng, meanwhile, is on bail, living in her Vancouver mansion while waiting for an extradition hearing in January. She is wanted in the United States on charges related to Iran sanctions violations. (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should National Register of Citizens (NRC) cover the whole of India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Over 1,000 scientists, scholars sign petition demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Bill
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 10, 2019, 11:46 am

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases -… https://t.co/SJkLTENf5L
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 10, 2019, 11:45 am

Pak Hindu migrants in Jodhpur celebrate passage of citizenship bill in ... - https://t.co/qfidYt4Njr Get your news… https://t.co/4NLhf7YTf5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 10, 2019, 11:42 am

Pak says Citizenship Bill reflects India's 'malafide intent' to ... - https://t.co/eyRUILAgim Get your news featur… https://t.co/WeOaPY2wdR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 10, 2019, 11:39 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.