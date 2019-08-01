Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

China says has begun purchase of more US farm goods

China says has begun purchase of more US farm goods
August 01
16:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: China said on Thursday that it had begun purchasing more US farm goods after the two economic giants restarted thorny trade talks with face-to-face negotiations in Shanghai this week.

Chinese enterprises started approaching US suppliers in mid-July to discuss buying agricultural goods including soybeans, cotton, pork and sorghum, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular press briefing.

Companies “have already purchased some agricultural products,” he added.

Beijing and Washington representatives met this week in Shanghai to discuss the tense trade war between the two economies which has seen both sides hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than USD 360 billion in two-way trade.

Talks broke down in May after Trump accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments, but the US leader and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a truce in June.

US President Donald Trump this week said China was supposed to start buying American agricultural goods but had shown “no signs that they are doing so”.

Officials at this week’s meeting in Shanghai discussed why the earlier negotiations had broken down and made plans for future talks, Gao told reporters.

“This round of consultations was frank, efficient and constructive,” he said.

Both sides “will hold intensive consultations in August to properly prepare for the face-to-face meetings of the leaders of the consultations in September,” Gao added. (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

With your heartfelt music you've held our pulses each time you've sung a tune. Upbeat Birthday, Maestro of Music! H… https://t.co/sb9PSwcKlN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:11 am

Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha: Triple Talaq law should not be seen from a political prism or vote bank politics: Law… https://t.co/fh5g3KE2Oh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:07 am

Spirituality deals with the eternal present, not with time Read what @Adyashanti says: https://t.co/MquLokD9Lmhttps://t.co/G5t1PzG8J0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:01 am

Co-working as a concept is here to stay. But how to make a co-working environment good enough? Read:… https://t.co/W6CaCw7H6B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 6:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.