India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

China slaps record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba after antitrust probe

China slaps record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba after antitrust probe
April 10
11:11 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HONG KONG: Chinese regulators on Saturday slapped a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan (2.8 billion dollars) on e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding after a months-long antitrust investigation that was initiated on Christmas eve last year, reports South China Morning Post.

The fine imposed by State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) was more than double the previous record of 6.1 billion yuan paid by Qualcomm, the world’s largest supplier of mobile chips, in 2015, said the daily newspaper.
The fine on Alibaba represents 4 per cent of its total domestic revenue in 2019, which was 455.71 billion yuan, according to the SAMR.

“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination,” said Hangzhou-based in a statement. “To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation.”

SAMR said Alibaba abused its market dominance status to force merchants to pick sides among the various e-commerce platforms on the market, known as picking one from two, and violated the rights of both merchants and consumers.

The daily newspaper said antitrust investigation into Alibaba, part of Beijing’s efforts to tame the development of country’s tech behemoths, has been widely watched. The ramifications may not just affect the business prospects of Alibaba but also those of China’s other internet platform companies, it added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

San Francisco launches new grant ... - https://t.co/rhpyvd1E44 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #FinancialRelef #JoeBiden #LondonBreed #MikePompeo #Republicans
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:37 am

Working long hours? Keep your body, mind active - https://t.co/A859H4qh4j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DamageYourBody #IANSLife #Indiapost #Lifestyle #PhysicalActivity #SIDDHIJAIN #WorkFromHome #WorkingLongHours #WorlLifeBalance
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:34 am

Five killed in poll ... - https://t.co/yMqxSeLDC8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShahInWestBengal #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #MamataBanerjee #Political #TMC
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 10:31 am

UN chief applauds IMF, #World Bank ... - https://t.co/eiKXXiCOOV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Article370 #BJP #Erdogan #ImranKhan #IndiaATUN #JammuKashmir #Kashmir #KashmirAtUN #KashmirNews #KashmirUpdates #NarendraModi #Pakistan #SyrianConflict #Tirumurti
h J R

- April 10, 2021, 6:11 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.