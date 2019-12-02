Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest

China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest
December 02
16:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: China suspended US warship visits and sanctioned American NGOs on Monday in retaliation for the passage of a bill backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The financial hub has been rocked by nearly six months of increasingly violent unrest demanding greater autonomy, which Beijing has frequently blamed on foreign influence.

Last week US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which requires the president to annually review the city’s favourable trade status and threatens to revoke it if the semi-autonomous territory’s freedoms are quashed.

The move came as the world’s two biggest economies have been striving to finalise a “phase one” deal in their protracted trade war. “In response to the unreasonable behaviour of the US side, the Chinese government has decided to suspend reviewing the applications for US warships to go to Hong Kong for (rest and) recuperation as of today,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

China had already denied requests for two US Navy ships to dock in Hong Kong in August, without specifying a reason why. Hua said they would also apply sanctions to a number of US-based NGOs, although failed to give any specifics over the form sanctions would take.

Sanctions will apply to NGOs that had acted “badly” over the recent unrest in Hong Kong, she said, including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House.

There was “already a large amount of facts and evidence that make it clear that these non-governmental organisations support anti-China” forces and “incite separatist activities for Hong Kong independence”, Hua added. She accused them of having “great responsibility for the chaotic situation in Hong Kong”.
Protesters in Hong Kong are pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability, but the city’s pro-Beijing leadership has refused any major political concessions.

The increasingly violent rallies have hammered the retail and tourism sectors, with mainland Chinese visitors abandoning the city in droves.

The city’s finance chief warned Monday that Hong Kong is set to record its first budget deficit in 15 years. (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has education the potential to boost India-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

2 Indian students killed in US hit-and-run accident - https://t.co/aaivRCs34M Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pMVWUzN1OH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 2, 2019, 11:18 am

Air India ferries Swedish Royal couple after state aircraft develops snag - https://t.co/bwR9AhJtoM Get your news… https://t.co/C1nHXs5FS1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 2, 2019, 11:14 am

#China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest - https://t.co/Ks7hHa0tAt Get your news featured use… https://t.co/D3Sa7pY40K
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 2, 2019, 11:12 am

Choose hope or climate surrender, says #UN chief - https://t.co/dk9JErVb1n Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Rdy9CvJ6i7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 2, 2019, 11:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.