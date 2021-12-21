India Post News Paper

China strongly opposes US deployment of missiles in Asia-Pacific Chinese Foreign Ministry

December 21
11:44 2021
BEIJING: China strongly opposes the US deployment of ground-based medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, Sputnik quoting the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.

“China has clearly expressed its position on the issue of medium-range missiles many times and is strongly opposed to the deployment by the United States of medium-range ground-based missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe in any form,” the ministry said.
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees. The documents have already been handed to Washington and its allies. One of the points suggests NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory, the news agency reported.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia’s demand for security guarantees, it could lead to new confrontation. (ANI)

 

Asia PacificBiejingChinaChina Taiwan RelationsChina Taiwan TiesChinese TaipieChinese WarplanesChineseCoronaVirusFree TaiwanTaiwan air defence zoneTaiwan AirspaceTaiwan Is Not Chinaworld
