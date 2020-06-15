China to launch new airline despite travel downturn BEIJING: China’s second-biggest airline is set to launch a new carrier despite a severe global downturn in passengers caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a media report said on Monday. The new...

US riots symptom of deep-rooted crisis: Putin MOSCOW: The ongoing riots in the US show deep-rooted internal crises in this country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview. “What has happened (in the US) is the manifestation...

First ‘observant’ Sikh graduates from US military academy NEW YORK: At a ceremony with President Donald Trump, Anmol Narang has become the first “observant” Sikh to graduate from the US Military Academy. Narang was among about 1,100 cadets who...

‘Covid recoveries suggest possibility of vac success’ NEW DELHI: People are able to fight off the Covid-19 infection and recover, this suggests that there is a possibility of a vaccine, which can elicit the same type of...

India may in the end surpass US Covid tally: Yale Prof NEW DELHI: The US has more than 20 lakh Covid-19 confirmed cases, and it is the only country, which has recorded the highest daily growth of positive cases so far....

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits reject Rs 2,340 cr funds probe order JAMMU: Migrant Kashmiri Pandits on Monday rejected an inquiry ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir government into an alleged scam of Rs 2,340 crores involving relief funds meant for the...

Patients recovering from Covid-19 need care, support LONDON: Patients recovering from Covid-19 who are discharged from hospital may continue to need care and support as many of them could develop persistent psychological difficulties as a result of...

2 Indian High Commission officials in Pak go missing NEW DELHI: Two diplomatic officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan went missing under mysterious circumstances early on Monday, sources said. Their whereabouts have been untraceable, the sources said,...

Nepal House passes bill on updated map, India calls it violation NEW DELHI/KATHMANDU: Nepal’s House of Representatives in on Saturday passed a bill on its updated political administrative map, which includes parts of Indian territory, evoking a sharp response from New...

Nepal extends flight suspension till July 5 KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said the suspension period of all domestic and international commercial passenger flights has been extended till July 5. “Special permission from CAAN is...

Australian states reveal further easing of restrictions SYDNEY: Australia’s two most populous states have outlined plans to further ease COVID-19 restrictions, including resuming gyms, cinemas and music festivals, despite new cases still being recorded. Officials in the...

India restricts imports of tyres to boost domestic cos NEW DELHI: The government has restricted imports of tyres used for cars, buses, lorries and motorcycles, including radial and tubeless, in a move aimed at curbing imports and boosting domestic...

Jio Platforms achieves largest continuous funds raised by any company in the world NEW DELHI: Jio Platforms has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the largest continuous funds raise by a company anywhere in the world with an unprecedented ninth investment in seven...

Fuel prices rise over Rs 4/litre since resumption of daily revisionÂ NEW DELHI: Fuel prices recorded eighth consecutive hike on Sunday, taking the total increase since the resumption of the dynamic price revision system to more than Rs 4 per litre. In...

Maharashtra to sign 12 MoUs with global investors on Monday MUMBAI: Kickstarting the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ initiative, Maharashtra is slated to sign 12 major MoUs with global companies for investments in the state on Monday, an official said here on Sunday....

Big B has great energy: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ co-actor Nalneesh Neel MUMBAI: “Gulabo Sitabo” actor Nalneesh Neel reveals he has learnt a lot from Amitabh Bachchan during the film’s shoot. “It was a great moment working with Amitabh sir. He has...

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Deepika highlights ‘importance of reaching out’ MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone, who did a special dance number in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer “Raabta” in 2017, has opened up about the necessity for people to “reach out” in...

Sushant Singh Rajput: B’Town condolences continue coming in MUMBAI: Bollywood continued expressing grief and disbelief over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of Sunday. The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday...

India fast bowling arsenal has good balance, feels Pollock MUMBAI: Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock on Sunday said India are in a very strong position now because of their pace battery and the fact that there is competition...