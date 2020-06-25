India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

China tries to pacify families of ‘unsung’ PLA soldiers killed in Ladakh

China tries to pacify families of ‘unsung’ PLA soldiers killed in Ladakh
June 25
15:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: China on Wednesday attempted to pacify the aggrieved families of the Chinese soldiers who were killed in clashes with Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, without any official recognition from Beijing.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime’s mouthpiece, The Global Times, written by its editor Hu Xijn claimed that “the dead have been treated with the highest respect in the military, and that the information will eventually be reported to society at the right time, so that heroes can be honored and remembered as they deserve.”

The editorial came two days after a video emerged from China showing that the families of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel were outraged by the fact that unlike Indian soldiers, their martyrs had received no honor and no acknowledgment. The video went viral on social media. Though the Global Times has admitted that “less than 20” PLA soldiers were killed in the violent face-off in Ladakh, the Xi Jinping government has remained tight-lipped about them.

Paying “high tribute to the PLA officers and soldiers”, Hu wrote, “China’s security and the tranquility of China’s borders depend upon them. Thus far, the Chinese military has not released any information about the deceased. As both a former soldier and current media professional, I understand that this is an expedient move with the aim of not irritating public opinion in the two countries, especially in India. This is Beijing’s goodwill.”

Lamenting that the Indian media claimed that at least 40 Chinese soldiers were killed, and India has handed over the bodies of 16 Chinese soldiers, the Global Times editor in his long piece called them “unchallenged rumors”.

Bragging about the violent face-off in Ladakh, he wrote,”The PLA has taught a lesson to the Indian side, which has always misjudged Chinese people’s determination and advantages. The PLA has demonstrated its strength and determination to use force when necessary, which is a strong deterrent to the Indian side, especially their frontline troops. The PLA not only showed its ability to bring the situation under control, but also gained a psychological advantage over the Indian army on the ground.”

Some in India, he said, preach that the PLA, which has not fought a war for more than 30 years now, is an army that does not know how to fight. “Their arrogance is frivolous. It is now clear who is the egg and who is the rock,” he wrote.

Threatening India, the Global Times editor said, “Don’t mess with the PLA. That is our stern warning to those who want to take advantage of changes in the international situation to challenge China’s core interests.”

The PLA, he revealed, has made a “strong deployment and is ready to hit the hysterical intruders hard.” At the same time, this deployment aims to avoid the occurrence of greater conflicts, he added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: Railway cancels all regular train services till August 12 https://t.co/0bIfHeNHDu
    h J R

    - June 25, 2020, 4:51 pm

    RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in Pakistan Parliament. https://t.co/VA1OR46EhU
    h J R

    - June 25, 2020, 1:38 pm

    On 45 yrs of #Emergency, Modi ... - https://t.co/KYy8w28sfM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #20LakhCrore… https://t.co/fnLqsey2OE
    h J R

    - June 25, 2020, 11:01 am

    #India records worst spike of 17K Covid cases - https://t.co/kG8qU0pmn2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/bVtXWwyFGL
    h J R

    - June 25, 2020, 10:55 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.