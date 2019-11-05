Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

China voices ‘regret’ over US pullout from Paris climate pact

China voices ‘regret’ over US pullout from Paris climate pact
November 05
17:01 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: Beijing expressed “regret” on Tuesday over Washington’s decision to formally notify the United Nations that the US was withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. President Donald Trump went ahead with the move, which had been expected, on the first possible date under the accord negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

“We hope the US can take more responsibility, and do more to contribute a driving force to the multilateral cooperation process, instead of adding negative energy,” said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing Tuesday. “We believe that climate change is a common challenge faced by all of mankind.”

China’s comments came ahead of the planned signing Wednesday in Beijing of a joint document on climate by President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on an official visit.

The document will declare the “irreversibility of the Paris accord”, according to the French presidency on Tuesday, which also lamented the US decision to leave the climate accord. China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, blamed for climate change. Announcing the move, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated Trump’s remarks in 2017 that the Paris agreement imposed an “unfair economic burden” on the United States.

The United States will be officially out of the accord on November 4, 2020, one day after the presidential election in which Trump is seeking a second term. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Heart sent from Gurgaon to Delhi for transplant through green corridor on odd-even day - https://t.co/M8qE0eqCCI G… https://t.co/opHvywYwKy
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 6, 2019, 6:05 am

Indian girl dies outside her school in #UAE - https://t.co/8e7jY2pQzi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/kyGGO8mZ10
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 6, 2019, 6:03 am

#Lucknow railway gets 'Health ATM' station - https://t.co/rx2REp1U0K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/wRR4JaLaJQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 6, 2019, 6:02 am

Nathan Lyon signs for Hampshire for 2020 season - https://t.co/2ulzeWgs0M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/AgnNJS174B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 6, 2019, 6:00 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.