India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

China warns India against crossing border after 3 Indian soldiers killed

China warns India against crossing border after 3 Indian soldiers killed
June 16
15:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: China has asked India to restrain from crossing the border after three Indian soldiers were killed in action during violent clashes with the Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh where both sides have been locked in a face-off since May.

The Chinese media quoted China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying that he has lodged “solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation”.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian earlier said that Indian troops had crossed the LAC twice on Monday, “provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides”.

While Beijing mentioned that three Indian Army soldiers were killed, it did not specify whether People’s Liberation Army suffered any casualties in the clashes.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the Indian troops on Monday had seriously violated the consensus between the two sides by illegally crossing the border. “China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas,” the ministry said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Why not give insurance cover for mental ... - https://t.co/bs0XtxT2Wi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iUlHGBxaKV
    h J R

    - June 16, 2020, 10:39 am

    India to witness an annular solar #Eclipse on June 21 - https://t.co/QgEtYGC4Jz Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/FQi727CEAZ
    h J R

    - June 16, 2020, 10:33 am

    1 in 5 people worldwide at risk of severe Covid-19: ... - https://t.co/7CcEq0x75y Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/lWJHDv9HEj
    h J R

    - June 16, 2020, 10:23 am

    #India-China faceoff: #RSS affiliate ... - https://t.co/L8mhZIiXub Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B60vjaaFEu
    h J R

    - June 16, 2020, 10:21 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.