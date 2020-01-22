Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

China won’t follow others towards more protectionism: Vice-Premier Zheng

China won’t follow others towards more protectionism: Vice-Premier Zheng
January 22
16:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DAVOS: China will not stop opening up despite many others resorting to protectionism and it is wrong to blame “economic globalisation” for problems of a country, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has said.

He also called for building “an inclusive and open world economy” that will “make the pie bigger” for everyone. In a special address at a plenary session here at the WEF 2020, Zheng said China will not follow others towards more protectionism. Blaming the economy’s problems on globalisation neither reflects the facts nor provides a solution, he said, while asserting that China intends to continue to work closely with multilateral institutions.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to continued global economic integration and multilateral institutions even amid growing international tension. “Despite the protectionist and unilateral moves by some countries, China will not stop opening up. We will not follow in the footsteps of those moving in the opposite direction,” he said.

He noted that globalism is both an underlying trend and a driver of economic growth in today’s world. Economic uncertainty engenders greater friction in terms of trade and investment, but protectionism is not a good remedy, he said.

“All countries feel pressure, but to simply blame economic globalisation does not reflect the facts nor does it help solve the problem, he noted. The vice-premier also stressed the need to work with multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, the G20, the World Trade Organization and others on issues of economic development, poverty alleviation, the Sustainable Development Goals and climate change.

He also ran through a litany of recent and future policy changes designed to facilitate both imports and foreign investment. Openness is a trademark of today’s China,” he said. Han called the World Economic Forum’s 1 Trillion Trees Initiative “highly valuable” and pledged to share China’s expertise in reforestation. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Sikh becomes US' Harris County's first #Turban-wearing Deputy Constable - https://t.co/5CcmSiGQkkhttps://t.co/ZiNZv2hCGD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 11:13 am

India ignores Trump's mediation offer - https://t.co/POeNd1r9gt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/OHs4Dob0D6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 11:04 am

Pak has 'limited options' to respond to India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir: ... - https://t.co/rf33XTbixu Get y… https://t.co/5ybubW1klW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 10:57 am

US criticizes #CPEC, says no transparency in projects undertaken by #China - https://t.co/OaICSTJsnf Get your news… https://t.co/4i65kRLz9M
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 10:55 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.