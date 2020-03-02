Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

China’s GDP decline at highest in 3 decades on ‘2020 Black Swan’ event

China’s GDP decline at highest in 3 decades on ‘2020 Black Swan’ event
March 02
16:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: As a knock on effect of the coronavirus outbreak, China is expected to see the largest decline in the quarter-on-quarter GDP in over three decades.

Calling it “2020’s Black Swan”, according to a report by marquee fund house Goldman Sachs, its Asia-Pacific economist, Andrew Tilton expects the largest decline in quarter-on-quarter China GDP in more than three decades.

That said, as with past viral outbreaks, he expects growth to rebound in subsequent quarters, substantially aided by government stimulus.

But he has cautioned that this expected rebound is contingent on the authorities getting the virus largely under control over the next month, and he views the balance of risks to these forecasts as skewed to the downside.

According to Goldman Sachs, heading into 2020, there was no shortage of concerns about the global environment, including elevated tensions with the Middle East and North Korea, a high-stakes election year in the US, and few monetary policy levers left in several major economies to fight the next downturn amid ongoing growth worries.

“But the event that no one expected was the outbreak of COVID-19 that first emerged in the populous city of Wuhan, China, and which is now proving to be both more infectious and virulent than the common flu,” it said.

The report has referred to expert medical opinion from Dr. Barry Bloom, a professor at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota.

“The sense is that this infection will probably spread worldwide…stringent control measures… won’t stop an epidemic, but they will slow it down and ultimately reduce the total number of cases,” Bloom said.

Bloom and Osterholm have agreed that further global spread was likely.

But they also argueed that quarantines and control measures can slow the spread of the virus even if they won’t stop it.

This is important because it buys crucial time for the medical community to prepare for outbreaks and eases acute demand for critical care, which helps healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed.

“While the case-fatality rate is much lower, the transmission is quite dynamic, and many more people will get it. So comparing this illness with SARS or MERS is not helpful,” Osterholm added.

Both believe the US is unprepared on almost every level — from policy and preparedness coordination across national, state and local levels to the availability of drugs and medical supplies — to deal with any sizeable outbreak today.

China scholar Jude Blanchette of the Center for Strategic and International Studies the recent situation will come at a political cost for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, he adds a challenge to his leadership is very unlikely given the amount of power he has amassed as well as the logistical obstacles to such a challenge today.

“I think climbing out of this hole will likely stress the (Chinese) leadership in a way that it hasn’t been stressed since the 1989-1991 period,” Blanchette said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India visit help trump gain in the coming elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

'#Sooryavanshi' trailer is all about message ... - https://t.co/pnUUVDogDy Get your news featured use… https://t.co/4zpRWSO79S
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 2, 2020, 11:14 am

Australian Treasurer accused of ... - https://t.co/CSlbunoqs8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/YSD43AiCKJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 2, 2020, 11:11 am

#Dubai-based Indian chef under fire for online rape threat - https://t.co/oWzzIg4ZIA Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3o3SwqfWWa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 2, 2020, 11:08 am

#UN asks #India to mediate between #Israel & #Palestine - https://t.co/NaGLvWLHdo Get your news featured use… https://t.co/UepodSgGgl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 2, 2020, 11:03 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.