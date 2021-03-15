India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Chinese Coast Guard could harass Taiwan soon: Taiwanese analyst

Chinese Coast Guard could harass Taiwan soon: Taiwanese analyst
March 15
11:26 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TAIPEI: Chinese Coast Guard vessels could soon join the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) warplanes in harassing Taiwan now that China’s Coast Guard Law is in effect, a Taiwanese analyst said.

“Chances are the harassment by Chinese Coast Guard assets will be more serious than that of Chinese military planes,” Focus Taiwan quoted Su Tzu-yun, a senior analyst at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research, as saying.

That’s because “Coast Guard ships operate with more flexibility due to their supposed civilian nature” and can carry out “gray zone” tactics, which refer to moves by a state to achieve its objectives but that are less likely to cause a military conflict, Su warned.

Last month, China implemented a new law that allows Beijing’s quasi-military force to use weapons against foreign ships that Beijing sees as illegally entering its waters.

Implemented on February 1, the law explicitly allows the Chinese coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships it sees as illegally entering China’s waters. Chinese coast guard vessels have been spotted near the uninhabited islets since the law took effect, Kyodo News reported.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

In recent months, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan. According to China, it is responding to what it calls “collusion” between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan’s main international backer and weapons supplier, according to CNN. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: India crosses the milestone of 3.15 crore #COVID19 vaccinations: Ministry of Health https://t.co/syCUwta8a7
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:49 pm

@ANI: Delhi Court awards death penalty to convict Ariz Khan in 2008 Batla House encounter case. The court calls the case as 'rarest of rare case'
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:46 pm

Centre eyes retired officers who dealt ... - https://t.co/iThQTwUYKH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:45 pm

#Hackers hit 32 Indian firms via ... - https://t.co/yotYB5y2UU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChineseHackers #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianHackers #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:25 pm

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.