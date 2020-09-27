Chinese FM to visit Japan next month, may meet PM Yoshihide Suga TOKYO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit Japan next month during which he could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, reported NHK broadcaster. NHK said on...

IPL 13: Shubman Gill is hungry to learn and deserves all success, says Morgan ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) middle-order batsman Eoin Morgan has said that Shubman Gill is very pleasing to watch on the eye and the opening batsman deserves all the...

Mobile phones of Deepika, Shraddha, Sara Ali Khan, others seized: NCB MUMBAI: Mobile phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others, have been seized, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official informed. “Mobile phones of...

Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ tomorrow NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, who is also the chairman of the North Eastern Council will virtually inaugurate “Destination North East-2020” on Sunday. According to an...

PM Modi makes strong pitch for India’s inclusion in Security Council, calls for reform in character of UN New York/New Delhi: Making a strong pitch for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of United Nations Security Council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said “reform in the responses,...

India does not strengthen development partnership with malafide intent: PM Modi at UN NEW YORK/NEW DELHI: Noting that India has always worked for the interests of humankind and has not been driven by “self-interests,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the...

No morality involved, it was just desperate case of political compulsion: Punjab CM as SAD quits NDA CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has termed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as nothing more than a “desperate case of...

‘WH staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office’ WASHINGTON: A former aide to US Vice President Mike Pence has claimed that White House staffers have discussed a possible scenario where President Donald Trump loses the November 3 election...

Imran wants UN peacekeeping force sent to Kashmir UNITED NATIONS: During his speech in the high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly that was met by an Indian walkout, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday requested...

‘World is in crisis, system is broken’: Trudeau at UNGA NEW YORK: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (local time) issued a stark warning to the global leaders saying the “world is in crisis and the system is broken”...

Japanese PM ready to meet Kim Jong Un without conditions NEW YORK: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said that he is ready to meet with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),...

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, as he turned 88 today. “Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji....

Opposition is responsible for chaos in Rajya Sabha over farm bills but is blaming govt: Javadekar NEW DELHI: The Opposition is responsible for the chaos in the Rajya Sabha over the farm bills but is blaming the government, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday. He...

Historic reform in Medical Education: National Medical Commission (NMC) constituted, MCI stands abolished NEW DELHI: With coming into effect of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act from Friday, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 stands repealed and the Board of Governors appointed in...

Why Asian Americans should care about the early Census deadline Kathay Feng I live in San Gabriel, CA, where more than half the people were born outside of the US. My neighbors include families who immigrated from Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia,...

UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan NEW YORK: Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, India promptly responded to Khan’s comments and...

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths...

Rohtang highway tunnel to prove blessing for T-90 tanks too MANALI: One of the world’s most challenging and a marvel of engineering motorways — the Rohtang Pass highway tunnel — in the Himalayas is strategic as it will bring the...