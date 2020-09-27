India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Chinese FM to visit Japan next month, may meet PM Yoshihide Suga

Chinese FM to visit Japan next month, may meet PM Yoshihide Suga
September 27
10:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TOKYO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit Japan next month during which he could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, reported NHK broadcaster.

NHK said on Sunday that a meeting between Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu is also likely.
If the meeting takes place, it would be Suga’s first talks with a senior Chinese official since becoming the Prime Minister.

This development comes after Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation on Friday. Both leaders had underscored the importance of high-level communication and agreed to work closely together.

Meanwhile, Japan’s prime minister is also expected to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he visits the country next month.

Last week, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga, the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as the new prime minister after the former head of the cabinet, Shinzo Abe, stepped down over health issues. (ANI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Chinese FM to visit #Japan next month, may meet PM Yoshihide Suga - https://t.co/fUHE6fbniY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #ChinaJapanRelations #ChineseFM #ChineseForeignMinisterWangYi #ChinesePresidentXiJinping #JapanesePrimeMinisterYoshihideSuga #World
    h J R

    - September 27, 2020, 5:19 am

    #IPL 13: Shubman Gill is hungry to ... - https://t.co/7TLcTnApzz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #IndianPremierLeague #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah #KolkataKnightRiders #MI #MikeHesson #MSD
    h J R

    - September 27, 2020, 5:16 am

    Mobile phones of Deepika, Shraddha, Sara Ali ... - https://t.co/oDHF4vaQt8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AnkitaLokhande #Bollywood #Celebrities #DeepikaPadukone #Entertainment #Hollywood #JusticeForSSR #KanganaRanaut #Movies #RakulPreetSingh
    h J R

    - September 27, 2020, 4:47 am

    Amit Shah to inaugurate ... - https://t.co/ZTuqlnalVr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShah #BJP #DestinationNorthEast2020 #HomeAffairsAmitShah #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #NE #NorthEast2020 #NorthEastDevelopment #NorthEasternCouncil #Political
    h J R

    - September 27, 2020, 4:46 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.