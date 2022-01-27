India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Chinese PLA hands over missing Arunachal youth to India: Rijiju

Chinese PLA hands over missing Arunachal youth to India: Rijiju
January 27
16:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ITANAGAR: Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has handed over the Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron to the Indian Army nine days after the youth went missing.

Rijiju, who closely monitored the process of the release of Taron since he went missing on January 18, tweeted: “The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to the Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination.”

An official of the Upper Siang District administration said that they in association with the Army, police, health and the local officials would follow the formalities before handing over the youth to his family. “We have to follow the Covid-19 protocols before handing over the youth to his family,” an official of the Upper Siang District administration told the media.

A resident of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, Taron, aged 19 years, was reportedly kidnapped by the PLA on January 18 from Shiyung La in Bishing Area of the Indian territory.

Rijiju on Wednesday tweeted: “Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to have an intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side.”

The Arunachal Pradesh government had also sought the Defence Ministry’s intervention to ensure the safe return of Taron.

The Chinese Army reportedly abducted Tarom from the Indian territory where China had constructed a 3-4 km road in 2018.

Tarom’s friend, who managed to escape, reported the matter to the authorities and brought it to the notice of Tapir Gao, a BJP MP from the Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency.

Gao had tweeted about the incident last week.

In September 2020, the Chinese PLA had reportedly kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.The villagers in the region have to trek through the remote mountainous areas due to the lack of proper roads.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China. 

Comments

comments

Tags
Arunchal PradeshBJPconstructive suggestionsEastern Ladakhexternal affairs ministerGalwan ClashGalwan ValleyIndia China RelationsIndiaFightsCoronaIndian ArmyMilitary Level TalksNarendraModipoliticalXi Jing Ping
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.