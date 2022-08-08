Chris Jordan is good at catching the ball to save the life, says Jason Roy

England cricket team’s opening batsman Jason Roy has said that he will pick Chris Jordan to take the catch as he trusts him a lot in the side. English county club Surrey star Roy was asked during an interview on Betway as whom he’ll pick to catch the ball.

“Who would you trust with a catch to save your life?”, asked during the video interview on cricket betting site Betway.

Then Jason Roy took no second to respond to the question and named all-rounder Chris Jordan as the best fielder to go with.

“I’m going to put CJ (Chris Jordan) up there. Stick a high ball up there, he’s got good mitts on him,” said Jason Roy in the video.

There were two more Surrey cricketers present in the interview Laurie Evans and Recce Topley. On the above question, Evans told Roy that he believed he was a good catcher as well.

“I think you’re pretty good, mate”, said Laurie Evans.

To respond to this, Roy said that he does his job.

“Take a catch, just do my job, mate”, Roy responded.

Apart from this, there were several questions asked from the trio to get some fun and insights from the team camp. One of the question was how players have been benefitted from playing alongside overseas international players. To this, Jason Roy said “Yeah, the mental side of things, 100%. We’ve been blessed with overseas players that you can’t believe. Kumar Sangakkara, KL, Hash, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith,” Jason Roy said on Betway Insider.

