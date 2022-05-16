India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Chris Pratt remembers co-actor Irrfan Khan, all praises for his ‘rare’ quality

Chris Pratt remembers co-actor Irrfan Khan, all praises for his ‘rare’ quality
May 16
12:10 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The Jurassic World film series star Chris Pratt is set to reprise the role of Owen Grady in the upcoming movie ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ The film begins from the ending of the last movie ‘Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom,’ in which the dinosaurs were let loose in the world.

Amidst this, the lead of the film Chris remembers the late Irrfan during his recent conversation.
Recalling his experience of working with Irrfan, Chris said that he was “just such an elegant man… like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little and still he would be doing so much.”

He added, “Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful.”

In the Jurassic Park (2015) film, Irrfan played the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation that owned the theme park.

After fighting a two-year battle with cancer, Irrfan succumbed to the disease in 2020. His final movie was ‘Angrezi Medium’ which was released in March 2020, where the great actor won over our hearts once again for the last time.

Chris Pratt was among the several Hollywood stars, who paid tribute to the legendary actor. “So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed,” he had tweeted back then. (ANI)

Also ReadYou will be cherished: Sportspersons pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodIrrfan KhanJurassic World DominionJurassic World film seriesmoviesOwen Grady
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.