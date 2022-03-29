India Post News Paper

Chris Rock’s comedy tour sees ticket sales surge post Will Smith’s slap at Oscars

March 29
11:16 2022
WASHINGTON: Comedian Chris Rock, who was slapped by actor Will Smith on the 94th Academy Awards stage, is seeing a surge in ticket sale for his upcoming stand-up show. As per Variety, TickPick, a secondary ticketing marketplace, has sold more tickets to the comedian’s Ego Death World Tourtour overnight than they did in the past month combined.

The company claimed that ticket prices have surged since Sunday night, going up from a minimum of USD 46 per ticket on March 18 to a minimum of USD 341. Rock is scheduled to perform back-to-back shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Wilbur Theatre.

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Rock said he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fu**ing mouth!”

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. And during his acceptance speech and then later on Instagram, he apologised for his behaviour. (ANI)

