Christopher Lloyd joins 'The Mandalorian' season 3

Christopher Lloyd joins ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3
March 19
10:25 2022
WASHINGTON: Veteran star Christopher Lloyd, who is best known for his role as Dr. Emmet Brown in the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, will be seen in the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, character details for Christopher’s role have not been disclosed yet. However, it seems like the actor will be appearing in a guest role in the Disney+ Star Wars show.
The Mandalorian was launched in November 2019. Season two ran in late 2020, with the first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, debuting on December 28.

The show stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter who becomes embroiled with Grogu, a young charge of the alien race that also counts Yoda as a member. Along with Pascal, series mainstays expected to return include Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

The shooting of the third season is currently taking place in Southern California. (ANI)

No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

