Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Citizens’ body submits a bunch of representations to Som Parkash

Citizens’ body submits a bunch of representations to Som Parkash
August 03
11:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: With a view to giving better facilities to the residents of Phagwara in particular and public of the region in general, Citizens Rights Forum, Phagwara, an apex body of civic rights activists, mooted a slew of steps in a bunch of representations it submitted to Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash here.

It the first representation, Forum’s president Dr J.S. Virk told the minister that the railway station at Phagwara was in very bad shape and needed his attention to pursuing it to the Railway Ministry.
“Sometime back Rs 1 crore was sanctioned for modernization of this railway station according to media reports but whether this money was spent or not for this purpose was not known,” said Virk.

He told Som Parkash that there was an urgent need to construct more sheds, benches and toilets on the platforms for the facility of passengers.
“The waiting room also needs modernization. There is no guest house and parks around the station which can be beautified with greenery and gardening. Lift system can be installed to cross over to the other side of the station,” he said.

He said that a footbridge constructed recently remained unutilized.
”The railway crossing near Khera Road caters to about 50 to 60 villages and FCI godown, and it always caused traffic problem to the public of these villages. An overbridge at this crossing is the much-needed demand of the public. We request you to pursue this with the railway ministry and do the needful”,” Virk said
The Minister assured the Forum chief that he will take up these issues with Union Railway Minister.

Through another representation, Virk demanded renovation of Rest House of Phagwara as it was the face of the city and situated at a very strategic place on National Highway 1.
The third representation demanded arrangement of a meeting of the representatives of NHAI with the citizens to clear their doubts about the proposed design of the under-construction overbridge on NH1 and underpasses.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male ‘guardian’ approval Read: https://t.co/pcoUtCFBRa #SaudiArabia… https://t.co/71eWCo5s42
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:04 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.