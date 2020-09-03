City of Fremont Accepting Pop Up Patio Applications from Businesses Offering Personal Services

India Post News Service

The City of Fremont has expanded its Pop Up Patio pilot program to businesses conducting personal services to use outdoor space to conduct business activities. This expansion follows on the heels of the Alameda County Health Officer announcing that limited low risk restrictions of the current Health Order will be lifted Friday, August 28, 2020. In June, the pilot program was announced for brick-and-mortar restaurants and retailers.

The Pop Up Patio pilot program has provided much-needed economic relief to many Fremont restaurant owners since launching in mid-June. The City has developed a process, which at no cost to businesses enables restaurants and retail businesses to move dining and commercial activities outdoors, where social distancing guidelines can be upheld, and more customers can be safely served. The streamlined process is free to applicants and the turnaround for permit issuance has averaged 1-2 business days.

“With personal services now permitted in Alameda County, we want our local neighborhood businesses to know we are prepared and ready to assist them with their business activity to resume. We recognize this is a very challenging time and Fremont has positioned itself to help our small business community,” said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. “By expanding the expedited and no-fee application process through the Pop Up Patio Program, we can do our part to lower the barriers in the reopening process for personal service businesses in Fremont.”

Personal service businesses include outdoor hair, barber, nail, skin care, waxing, and non-medical massage. Applicants must comply with all applicable City and state regulations. Interested businesses can review the State of California guidelines and apply now to the City of Fremont for the use of the public sidewalk, within public on-street parking spaces, and/or within private plazas and parking lots online. The permit fee has been waived for businesses participating in the Pop Up Patio pilot program.

City staff is expeditiously reviewing and approving permits on a daily basis to allow applicants to build and use their temporary patios. Businesses participating in the program will be added to Fremont’s online interactive map of Open Businesses available to community members and anyone looking for open businesses in Fremont.

Personal Service providers that are interested in participating in the Pop Up Patio Program can access the program application; guidelines and view additional information by visit our Pop Up Patio webpage.

