City of Fremont launches Pop Up Patio program for Small Business Operation Outdoors

FREMONT, Calif.: The City of Fremont today launched a new pilot program, Pop Up Patio, for brick-and-mortar restaurants and retailers. The program will allow small businesses to use outdoor space to conduct business beginning June 19 by granting temporary access to adjacent public or private spaces in light of restricted indoor operations by Alameda County, implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Pop Up Patio will provide much-needed economic relief for businesses by developing a process that enables restaurants and retail businesses to move dining and commercial activities outdoors, where social distancing guidelines can be upheld and more customers can be safely served. In addition, customers will be able to socialize, support local businesses, and engage in their favorite activities while social distancing.

“To ensure the needs of our business community are met during this challenging time, Fremont has positioned itself as a leader by having all aspects of the pilot program in place ahead of the Alameda County’s approval for small local businesses to re-open to the public and offer outdoor dining and retail operations on June 19,” said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. “Through the early creation of a streamlined permitting process, we are excited to see how the new pilot program will positively impact our community as a whole and further support our resilient small businesses.”

As a pilot program, Pop Up Patio will allow City staff and participating businesses to test and evaluate standards and propose zoning amendments for a more permanent program citywide. The pilot program will assess the use of outdoor space for three different scenarios: on the public sidewalk, within public on-street parking spaces, and within private plazas and parking lots. The permit fee has been waived for businesses participating in the pilot program.

The opening of the application process this week comes on the heels of recently released revised guidelines from the Alameda County Public Health Department for the re-opening of local business activities beginning June 19. City staff is now reviewing and approving permits. Permits that are approved will be held in a ready-to-issue status until the County Health Order changes to allow outdoor dining and retail starting June 19, at which point in time applicants will be immediately issued a permit allowing them to build and use their Pop Up Patio.

Restaurants and retailers that are interested in participating in the Pop Up Patio Pilot Program can access the program application and view additional information by visiting www.Fremont.gov/PopUpPatio.

