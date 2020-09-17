City of Fremont Public Works launches Fremont Moves, mobility focused E-Newsletter

New York Indian community leaders welcome Indian CG to NY Geetha Patil NEW YORK: A warm welcome and face-to-face meeting with Indian Consul General of New York, Randhir Jaiswal was arranged by the Indo-American Community at Four Seasons Hotel Boston,...

Philadelphia online retailer asked to withdraw Ganesh bedspreads Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans have asked Wayne (a Philadelphia suburb) based online retailer “4Rissa” to apologize and withdraw bedspreads carrying images of Hindu deities, calling it highly inappropriate. ...

Hindi Club celebrates 10th annual event with fervor Jyoti sharma and Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: The Hindi Club of Illinois celebrated its 10thannual Hindi Divas on September 12 and September 13, 2020 presided over by Founder/President Gurbachan Kaur Shewakramani...

PM Modi’s tweets on Mission Karmayogi and iGOT portal capabilities India Post News Service NEW DELHI: In a series of recent tweets, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that Mission Karmayogi – National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building will...

September 13 Kashmiri Hindu Balidan Divas Webinar Geetha Patil NEW YORK: Every year, Kashmiri Hindus observe September 14 as our Balidan Divas. This year the GlobalKashmiri Hindu Community organized the “BALIDAN DIVAS Webinar” on Sunday, September 13,...

Cricket camp for kids big hit for Bay Area families over Labor Day weekend India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: Willow Cricket Academy organized a socially distanced cricket camp over the Labor Day weekend for Bay Area kids. Close to 100 youth in the...

Grand opening of Belleza Med Spa and Clinic on Devon Avenue Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: The formal Ribbon cutting ceremony of Belleza Med Spa and Clinic took place on Thursday September 10,2020 with the members of Chamber of Commerce of West Ridge...

Voting Access and Safety during the Pandemic: Is California ready? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Golden State has pledged to make mail-in ballots available for all voters and to be ready to receive the influx, as well as...

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, and AAPI Business Community host virtual Roundtable Urge Support of Prop 16 to Level the Playing Field and Increase Opportunities for AAPI, Women and Minority Businesses India Post News Service CALIFORNIA: Leaders from across the state joined...

City of Fremont Public Works launches Fremont Moves, mobility focused E-Newsletter India Post News Service The City’s Public Works Department is launching its first ever mobility e-newsletter, Fremont Moves. Fremont Moves aims to be the go-to newsletter for all things mobility...

Law and order: how to provide safety and justice in our communities Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Crime in the U.S. peaked in the early 1990s, but has fallen 51 percent from 1993 to 2018, notwithstanding a couple of years with...

On life support because of covid-19 – will arts and culture need a “new deal” to survive Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in January 2020, virtually every arts organization in the country has had cancellations; theaters and performing venues...

On the Record with Governor Newsom: Census 2020: Get Counted by September 30 Governor Gavin Newsom Sacramento: Better schools. Safer roads. Healthier neighborhoods. All Californians can help their communities secure these resources and more, by participating in the 2020 Census before September 30....

Shaping Peace Together – Celebrate & Create Communities of Peace Each year, 21 September is observed as the International Day of Peace around the world. More than ever before, the events of this year have reminded us how we are...

8,500 homeowners to get automatic refund Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: More than 8,500 homeowners who overpaid their First Installment taxes, are set to receive $12.8 million in refunds without filing an application, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas...

Is your mind the Master, or are you? Dada Gavand An important thing to remember is when you are silent God works to fulfil your dreams. Try it and experience. It is comparable to when you order in...

Nepal-India cultural and social ties hit hard by border sealing Jivesh Jha & Roshan Kumar Jha India and Nepal celebrates bread and bride relations. The two open-border states have an age-oldlinkage of language, history, culture, tradition, and religion. The interrelationship...

Biden, Trump spending 80% of ad money to target multi-screen audience in 6 battlegrounds NEW YORK: In terms of television ad spend alone, the Joe Biden versus Donald Trump fight is coming down to half dozen battleground states while the spending gap between digital...

IMA fumes as govt fails to reveal Covid tally of healthcare staff NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday said the government has lost its moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act after it failed...