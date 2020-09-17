City of Fremont Public Works launches Fremont Moves, mobility focused E-Newsletter
India Post News Service
The City’s Public Works Department is launching its first ever mobility e-newsletter, Fremont Moves. Fremont Moves aims to be the go-to newsletter for all things mobility in and around the City of Fremont.
In collaboration with the Mobility Commission, Fremont Moves will provide updates on projects and services offered in conjunction with the City’s Mobility Action Plan. The Mobility Action Plan is intended to guide the City’s local implementation priorities and regional advocacy efforts over the next five years and includes topics of traffic signal modernization, school zones and access, travel alternatives, traffic safety program, new technologies and smart mobility, and regional policy and projects.
Items featured in the newsletter will include up-to-date articles on projects and services offered by Public Works, opportunities for engagement in local and regional planning, and noteworthy articles that align with the City’s Mobility Action Plan. With the help of the Mobility Commission, Fremont Moves will address multi-modal transportation systems and choices for walking, bicycling, driving and using transit.