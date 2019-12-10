Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

City restaurants see dip in profits as onion prices soar

City restaurants see dip in profits as onion prices soar
December 10
16:58 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: The spiralling prices of onions have partially affected restaurant business in the city, with owners apprehensive that customers might skip eating out during Christmas and New Year festivities, if they hike the rate of food items.

With the kitchen staple still hovering between Rs 150 and Rs 170 a kilo, several restaurants are feeling the pinch, some of them even mulling to pass on the burden to customers if the situation does not stabilise. Shiladitya Chaudhary, who co-owns four leading joints in the city, said on Tuesday that his restaurant, ‘Oudh 1590’, continued to serve complimentary onion salads with starters.

“Surely, we cannot increase the prices of items as this will hit the consumers hard. We are hopeful that the situation will stabilise within a month,” he told PTI. The restaurateur said signature items like ‘Chicken Irani’, ‘Gosht Rogan Josh’, ‘Vegetable Stroganoff’ and ‘Lamb Ghoulash, need onion in adequate quantities. “While we cannot compromise on the taste and the recipe, it has become difficult for us to procure adequate amount of onions,” he stated.

At Macazzo, a retro-themed cafe serving an array of contemporary and fusion dishes, co-owner Bitan Mukherjee said he would “wait and watch” for a while, before increasing the rate of items.

“The skyrocketing prices of onions are affecting our profit margin. I will have to explain the situation to the customers, if need be,” he added. Echoing him, Debaditya Chaudhury, owner of well-known Chinese fine dine Chowman, said onion is one vegetable that does not have a substitute. “The prices of food items have not yet been changed as of now as it could lead to a poor footfall during Christmas and New Year. If this situation persists, we may have to tweak the menu,” he explained.

Secretary of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India, Sudesh Poddar, contended that he would soon sit for a meeting with the members to take stock of the situation.

Onion prices have been on the rise for the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-affected states such as Maharashtra. Among others, household kitchens and streetside food stalls are reeling under its effect. Promod Jha, a ‘jhalmuri’ seller in central Kolkata, said he was forced to replace onions with generous amount of chillies and black pepper.

“I used to buy 4-5 kg of onion every day. Now, I can’t afford… Hopefully, my customers will understand my situation,” he added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should National Register of Citizens (NRC) cover the whole of India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Over 1,000 scientists, scholars sign petition demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Bill
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 10, 2019, 11:46 am

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases -… https://t.co/SJkLTENf5L
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 10, 2019, 11:45 am

Pak Hindu migrants in Jodhpur celebrate passage of citizenship bill in ... - https://t.co/qfidYt4Njr Get your news… https://t.co/4NLhf7YTf5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 10, 2019, 11:42 am

Pak says Citizenship Bill reflects India's 'malafide intent' to ... - https://t.co/eyRUILAgim Get your news featur… https://t.co/WeOaPY2wdR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 10, 2019, 11:39 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.