City Statement on Gandhi Statue

February 01
10:24 2021
The City of Davis condemns the vandalism that destroyed the statue of Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi in Central Park. We do not support any actions that include the destruction of property. We understand that our community reflects a diversity of views and values, but we expect that everyone will extend respect to each other and to shared spaces. We are committed to creating a City that is inclusive and lives up to our principles. We work diligently to ensure the physical and psychological safety of every resident. Acts of destruction are violent and shatter this safety.
 
We sympathize with those who are grieving the destruction of the statue and promise a thorough investigation and full accountability for those who committed this crime. We sympathize with those who have sincerely voiced their opposition to the statue and who feel unheard. But we reiterate our belief that the solution to solving such differences is never in violent acts but through compromise and dialogue. It is our sincere desire that our community move forward with peaceful and positive discourse and reconciliation.
 
Gloria Partida, Mayor
Lucas Frerichs, Vice Mayor
Will Arnold, Councilmember
Dan Carson, Councilmember
Josh Chapman, Councilmember
Mike Webb, City Manager
Press contacts:
Diane Parro, City Managerâ€™s Office, [email protected], 530-220-3092
Paul Doroshov, Davis Police Department, [email protected], 530-220-3574

