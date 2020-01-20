Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

CJI Bobde enjoys game of cricket in Nagpur, scores 18 runs

CJI Bobde enjoys game of cricket in Nagpur, scores 18 runs
January 20
11:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NAGPUR: Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Sunday enjoyed a game of cricket in Nagpur with members of the legal fraternity during his two-day visit to the city. He took part in a friendly match played between the teams of ‘All Judges XI’ and ‘High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI’.

During the 15-over match played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s ground in Civil Lines area, CJI Bobde, an avid sports lover, smashed 18 runs for his ‘All Judges XI’ team. It was the highest individual score of the match. However, the CJI’s rival team won the match. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Surajkund Mela: Be the part of World's largest ... - https://t.co/fyItaMRznh Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cFJAJ10XQk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 6:28 am

Indian-Americans to hold events in US to commemorate Kashmiri ... - https://t.co/q6vWKWnVfx Get your news featured… https://t.co/LVCh1KdqZa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 6:06 am

Indian-American drives around the world for organ ... - https://t.co/ueFrPgjrry Get your news featured use… https://t.co/OUrTT7Miuo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 6:04 am

Indian woman in #China contracts mysterious virus - https://t.co/ezNLDpdawC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/CJRQoBWlM3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 5:59 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.