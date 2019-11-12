Something went wrong with the connection!

CJI under RTI Act: SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow

November 12
16:27 2019
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court decision bringing the office of the chief justice of India under the Right to Information Act.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the judgement at 2 pm.

Other members of the bench are Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.
The notice regarding the pronouncement of judgement was made public on the official website of the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon. PTI

