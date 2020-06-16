Clash between India and China in Ladakh: Rajnath reviews situation

NEW DELHI: Following multiple casualties reported on the Indian side in a violent faceoff with China at the Galwan Valley standoff point amid a deescalation operation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs in the South Block here on Tuesday to review the current situation.

These are the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in the clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh has asked the service chiefs to explain the current situation at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh region and also what course of action can be taken from hereafter diplomatically.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was to visit Kashmir on Tuesday morning but following the Monday night developments at Line of Actual Control, it was cancelled.

Sources in Indian Army stated: “The Defence Minister reviewed the current operational situation in Eastern Ladakh, consequent to Monday’s violent faceoff on the Line of Actual Control along with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three service Chiefs. The External Affairs Minister was also present during the meeting.”

Three Indian Army men, including an officer, were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh region. An Indian Army Colonel, the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, and two soldiers were killed, Indian Army said pointing out that that no shots were fired from during violent clash.

Indian Army in a fresh statement also said that during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with “casualties on both sides”.

How many Chinese soldiers were killed, it is yet to be ascertained. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting to defuse the situation.

On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks happened in Eastern Ladakh between India and China. The talks were happening near patrolling point 14 near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.

