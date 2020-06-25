India Post News Paper

Class 10, 12 boards stand cancelled: CBSE, ICSE to SC

June 25
16:01 2020
NEW DELHI: The CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the pending Board examination for Classes 10 and 12 scheduled between July 1-15.

The CBSE on Tuesday had informed the top court that the decision on the schedule of the Board examination is at an advanced stage and sought time till June 25 to communicate to the court whether it will go-ahead with the remaining examinations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the apex court that a scheme has been set up where Class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of last 3 exams, and the students will also have an option to opt for an exam to be conducted later.

Mehta informed the court that CBSE will conduct an exam when conditions are conducive.

A bench comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna queried the Centre, whether it was giving an option to Class 12 students’ to either get marks on internal assessment basis or appear for an exam later.

Mehta replied: “Yes, for Class 12 students, and exams for Class 10 stands cancelled, and they do not have to give any exam. During the hearing, the ICSE also agreed to cancel the Board examination for Class 12 and Class 10. However, it did not give any option to students to give exams later.

The bench noted that the issue at the beginning of the academic year will have to be clarified, as the academic year would begin in September if exams are conducted in August.

Mehta replied that the students can apply on the basis of assessment, and results will be declared in mid-August. The counsel for petitioners’ parents who moved the top court seeking cancellation of the remaining exams contended before the bench that results may be declared as soon as possible, preferably within this month.

The bench said the authorities will take a call on that, and they have already responded to their representation, and they will reflect on that.

