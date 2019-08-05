Classes suspended, restrictions imposed in several districts of J-K

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are suspended for Monday and restrictions imposed in several districts as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment.

The authorities imposed night curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district, while restrictions were imposed in many districts of Jammu division and Srinagar, officials said.

The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Monday midnight as a precautionary measure, they said.

“There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions (in Srinagar district) shall remain closed,” according to an order.

It stated that there was a complete bar on holding any kind of public meeting or rally.”Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required,” the order said.

Schools and colleges in Jammu, Kishtwar, Resai, Doda and Udhampur districts were also ordered to remain closed on Monday, the officials said.

“We have imposed night curfew in Kishtwar district from tonight as a precautionary measure”, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, told PTI.

He said all schools and colleges have been closed in the district.

The authorities also imposed curfew and restrictions in Rajouri district from Sunday night and ordered the closure of all educational institutes, the officials said.

In Banihal, vehicles fitted with loudspeakers made announcements about night curfew.

The University of Jammu will remain closed on Monday and all scheduled examinations have been postponed, they said.

Various educational institutions in the Kashmir Valley also directed their students to vacate hostels.

The authorities in Jammu have also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district and banned all types of the congregation, the officials said.

Schools, colleges and academic institutions are advised to remain closed as a measure of caution, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, said.

Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, said the CrPC’s section 144 has been imposed in Reasi district and educational institutions will remain closed from Monday, till further orders, as a precautionary measure.

In Doda district, too, authorities have imposed restrictions and closed down educational institutions, the officials said.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in the Kashmir Valley, they said, adding that satellite phones are being provided to police officials and district magistrates.

Security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas have been stepped up amid heightened terror threat and the flare-up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.

Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where the apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added. PTI

