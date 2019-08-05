Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Classes suspended, restrictions imposed in several districts of J-K

Classes suspended, restrictions imposed in several districts of J-K
August 05
10:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are suspended for Monday and restrictions imposed in several districts as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment.

The authorities imposed night curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district, while restrictions were imposed in many districts of Jammu division and Srinagar, officials said.

The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Monday midnight as a precautionary measure, they said.

“There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions (in Srinagar district) shall remain closed,” according to an order.

It stated that there was a complete bar on holding any kind of public meeting or rally.”Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required,” the order said.

Schools and colleges in Jammu, Kishtwar, Resai, Doda and Udhampur districts were also ordered to remain closed on Monday, the officials said.

“We have imposed night curfew in Kishtwar district from tonight as a precautionary measure”, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, told PTI.

He said all schools and colleges have been closed in the district.

The authorities also imposed curfew and restrictions in Rajouri district from Sunday night and ordered the closure of all educational institutes, the officials said.

In Banihal, vehicles fitted with loudspeakers made announcements about night curfew.

The University of Jammu will remain closed on Monday and all scheduled examinations have been postponed, they said.

Various educational institutions in the Kashmir Valley also directed their students to vacate hostels.

The authorities in Jammu have also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district and banned all types of the congregation, the officials said.

Schools, colleges and academic institutions are advised to remain closed as a measure of caution, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, said.

Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, said the CrPC’s section 144 has been imposed in Reasi district and educational institutions will remain closed from Monday, till further orders, as a precautionary measure.

In Doda district, too, authorities have imposed restrictions and closed down educational institutions, the officials said.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in the Kashmir Valley, they said, adding that satellite phones are being provided to police officials and district magistrates.

Security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas have been stepped up amid heightened terror threat and the flare-up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.

Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where the apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.