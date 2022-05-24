India Post News Paper

Cleartrip Tatkaal offers Flat 50% off on all domestic flights and hotels

May 24
12:55 2022
Cleartrip: India’s fastest-growing online travel platform, has introduced ‘Cleartrip Tatkaal’, an industry-first initiative in the OTA segment. Starting May 25, 2022, every day from 12 noon onwards, Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel platforms will offer a flat 50 per cent off on all domestic flights and hotels, on limited bookings only.

To kickstart the initiative, Cleartrip has launched its latest campaign – Ab Isse Achhi Kya Good News! through 2 quirky ad films, now playing across all digital platforms, and will be amplified through outdoor and digital media.
The campaign, apart from informing travellers about the never-seen-before discount on travel bookings, is looking to target consumers at a peak time in the travel sector with the onslaught of the summer travel season that has witnessed a spike in demand amongst travellers.

Speaking on the launch of Cleartrip Tatkaal, Kunal Dubey, CMO at Cleartrip said, “We see unprecedented demand for travel, and it’s only going to increase, over time. As travellers gear up to take off for their next holiday, we are thrilled to launch Cleartrip Tatkaal which provides never-seen-before offerings in the OTA space. Through Cleartrip Tatkaal, we want to provide accessibility to all consumers who aspire to travel, so they can finally go ahead and plan that long-awaited trip. We’re making every good news sound better now because our customers can comfortably book a longer, leisurely trip without worrying about burning a hole in their pocket. All you need to do is seize the opportunity. We are the only OTA offering a flat 50 per cent off on all domestic flights and hotels. This is Cleartrip’s way of saying – happy travels, happy memories!”

 

 

 

