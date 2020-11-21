India Post News Paper

CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘Arghya’ on last day of Chhath Puja

CM Nitish Kumar offers 'Arghya' on last day of Chhath Puja
November 21
11:35 2020
PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took part in Chhath Puja rituals on the last day of the festival by offering prayers to the Sun God at his residence. Kumar offered ‘argha’ to lord Asthachalagami and prayed for the peace and happiness for the state residents and countrymen,” according to the press release.
He also tweeted in Hindi, “On the occasion of Mahaparva Chhath, I offered Arghya to Asthachalagami Bhagwan Bhaskar at 1 Anne Marg.”

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. This year, the main celebration took place on the third day, November 20, where devotees offered ‘argha’ to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad.

On the fourth and last day, devotees pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. (ANI)

 

