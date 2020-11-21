India working to reduce carbon footprint by 30-35%: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is trying to reduce its carbon footprint by 30-35 per cent and working to double its oil refining capacity in...

First time in six decades, Sangay invited to White House DHARAMSHALA: For the first time in six decades, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president Lobsang Sangay has entered the White House — a historic recognition by the United States to the...

Govt should enable policies that attract long-term investments: Amazon India head BENGALURU: Citing a structural shift towards Digital India and Make in India, Amazon Global Senior Vice President and India Country Head Amit Agarwal, on Friday, said governments should focus on...

India reports 46,232 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 90,50,598 NEW DELHI: With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday, the Union...

CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘Arghya’ on last day of Chhath Puja PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took part in Chhath Puja rituals on the last day of the festival by offering prayers to the Sun God at his residence. Kumar...

West Indies unveils new jersey as the countdown to T20 World Cup starts ST JOHNS: Cricket West Indies and the national squad has unveiled the new T20 playing jersey ahead of the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. The T20I shirt features an...

Despite China’s Warning, US, Taiwan Sign Blueprint For Economic Ties WASHINGTON: In a move that is expected to draw the ire of China, the United States and Taiwan on Friday signed a blueprint for closer economic ties, in Washington. The...

Senior Republican lawmakers push back against Trump’s efforts to overturn election results WASHINGTON: An increasing number of Republican lawmakers are pushing back on US President Donald Trump’s tactics to overturn election results showing his defeat against President-elect Joe Biden, and have raised...

With low visibility and thick haze, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ NEW DELHI: Low visibility and a thick haze seem to have become a norm of an early morning in the national capital as the air quality continues to remain in...

Indian Hospitals Deploy Robots to Aid in Battle Against COVID-19 As India prepares for the second wave of coronavirus infections, several hospitals in the country have enlisted the help of robots to lighten the load of frontline pandemic workers. Masterminded...

India to send Bhutan satellite in space next year: Modi NEW DELHI: Launching the second phase of RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will soon be sending Bhutanese satellite to space. “India opened its space sector...

Gehlot on ‘love-jihad’ law: Marriage a matter of personal liberty JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave a strong statement on ‘love-jihad’ and said that it is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation. “Marriage...

Sangay thanks US Congressman for resolution on Tibet DHARAMSHALA: Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay thanked Republican Congressman Ted Yoho for sponsoring the crucial resolution that recognises the cultural and religious significance of an autonomous Tibet and...

Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated: SII NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that every Indian will get vaccinated for Covid 19 probably by 2024. Speaking at a media event, Poonawalla said...

Biden, Harris team ‘very good set of people’: Bill Gates NEW YORK: Taking a swipe at Donald Trump without taking the US President’s name, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates described the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris team as a “very good...

Summer of 2021 will be almost normal: Bill Gates NEW YORK: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes that a “lot of things” will be back to “normal” by the summer of 2021 if Covid-19 vaccine approvals don’t turn up any...

World Test Championship: Clouds over Lord’s as venue for final NEW DELHI: In what could be a huge blow for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may be forced to move the final...

‘Friends’ to continue airing on Nick at Nite WASHINGTON: The famous 90’s sitcom ‘Friends’ will continue to air on Nick at Nite, due to a new syndication deal between ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Television. According to Variety, the megahit...

Social distancing most effective tool to combat COVID-19: Study NEW YORK: Physical distancing is an effective intervention in all settings, versus other forms of transmission rate depending on the transmission probability, according to researchers who reported a model for...