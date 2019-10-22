Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

CM pays obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan

October 22
12:31 2019
JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA/BALLAN: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh October 18 paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan and sought blessings to serve the people of the state, according to a party press note.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by the general secretary of All India Congress Committee Asha Kumari stayed at Dera Ballan for more than an hour and sought blessings from Sant Niranjan Dass, the head of the Dera.

He also lauded the role being played by Dera Ballan for the uplift of the weaker and underprivileged sections of society. Amarinder Singh also appreciated the role of Dera in imparting quality health and education services to the needy people. The Chief Minister assured fulsome support and cooperation to the Dera for this noble cause.

He said that the state government was ever ready for assuring that no stone was left unturned for the well being of people. He further said that since long he had been aspiring to visit the Dera.

On the occasion, Sant Baba Niranjan Dass felicitated the Chief Minister with a shawl and robe of honor. Lok Sabha MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, former Minister and MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, MLAs Pargat Singh, Chaudhary Surinder Singh,  Rajinder Beri,  Sushil Kumar Rinku,  Hardev Singh Laddi and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, and chairman of PUNSUP  Tejinder Singh Bittu were also present on the occasion.





