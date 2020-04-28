Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Coca-Cola India pledges over Rs 100 crore for COVID-19 fight

Coca-Cola India pledges over Rs 100 crore for COVID-19 fight
April 28
20:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Coca-Cola India on Tuesday committed an initial support of over Rs 100 crore for helping the healthcare system and communities to combat the COVID-19 crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement, the company said: “The relief programmes initiated by Coca-Cola in India aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 10 lakh lives across the country.”

The company said it will ensure immediate support to enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure, including testing facilities and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for health workers. It is also working very closely with its NGO and bottling partners to provide aid to the most impacted communities such as unemployed and migrant workers by distributing meals and beverages during the lockdown period.

Coca-Cola India has activated more than 50 locations across 10 states in partnership with its bottlers to support the hydration needs of the underserved communities through distribution of beverages, during the lockdown period.

“With support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Atlanta, the company has forged substantial partnerships with United Way and Care India to augment initiatives towards COVID-19 healthcare and food security support,” it said.

Further, it is working with its partner civil society organisations and NGOs such as Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vanarai, Chintan, Hasirudala, Manthan Sansthan, and American India Foundation among others for providing free meals to the distressed communities and relief to waste workers through provisioning of dry rations, PPEs, and emergency medical funds.

Through its employee fundraiser campaign in partnership with GiveIndia, the company is securing donations to support waste workers and rag pickers with food and hygiene essentials. The company will match the employee contribution with an equal amount, it added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Should US lockdown be Extended?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Coca-Cola India pledges over Rs ... - https://t.co/rfKqiEgmAf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #100Crore… https://t.co/OYhGMaUEn2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 28, 2020, 3:08 pm

#Zomato not to charge restaurants for 'contactless dining' for 6 months - https://t.co/jeC6OTTVCe Get your news fe… https://t.co/WE9aYhnRV8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 28, 2020, 3:03 pm

Imran sacks assistant to repair relation with Pak Army - https://t.co/veeCmllpjh Get your news featured use… https://t.co/VCIOLAsVjR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 28, 2020, 3:01 pm

Delhi #Zoo makes in-house arrangements for feeding its inmates - https://t.co/AniKv547ep Get your news featured us… https://t.co/YjF1dbNVqO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 28, 2020, 2:56 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.