CoinSwitchKuber – Fastest Way to Buy Cryptocurrency in India

Are you looking for the fastest and easiest way to buy Cryptocurrency in India? If yes, then CoinSwitchKuber is the place for you.

CoinSwitchKuber is one of the fastest-growing bitcoin trading apps in India. Launched by the leading cryptocurrency exchange aggregator CoinSwitch, CoinSwitchKuber is a mobile application exclusively available for Indians.

With a commitment to simplifying the crypto trading process for the crypto community in India, the application supports around 100+ currencies. It provides crypto enthusiasts easy and the fastest route into the crypto world.

Buy Cryptocurrency instantly in India

The fastest way to buy cryptocurrency in India is now available at your service. Complete KYC in five minutes, get instant deposit and withdrawal, and finally, you are just two clicks away from trading. Definitely, buying cryptocurrency has never been so easy and fast. And this is all that the CoinSwitchKuber mobile app provides you. The app offers you access in 5 simple steps.

Download the app on google play store

Create an account using your mobile number.

Complete KYC on the app platform itself.

Link your bank account with the app.

Now, you are ready to go!

Deposit your INR to initiate the purchase and sell of any of the 100+ cryptocurrencies available on the platform. Moreover, to provide users the best rate CoinSwitchKuber follows a unique approach. To ensure this, it aggregates liquidity from all major Indian crypto exchanges. From the array of crypto assets available on the platform, some prominent ones are Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Chainlink, and a lot more.

Super-quick Depositing and Withdrawing

Currently, the only option available to deposit INR on CoinSwitchKuber is UPI therefore the maximum allowable limit for a single transaction is Rs. 1 Lakhs. However, the process to deposit INR is pretty simple. Given are the steps below:

Select “Indian Rupee Wallet” and tap on the “Deposit” button.

OR

Select “Recharge Wallet”, enter the amount you wish to deposit, and hit “Deposit.”

Post this; your screen will get diverted to payment gateway. Enter your VPA/UPI ID and hit “Pay Now”. The payment processing will simply take five minutes to complete.

INR withdrawals on CoinSwitch are instant, however, during non-banking hours, they may slow down. However, to enhance the speed of deposits and withdrawals CoinSwitch employs a payment processor. Besides this, you can easily store, send, and receive digital currencies using this application.

Furthermore, when it comes to buying and selling cryptocurrencies CoinSwitchKuber outperforms all other apps. It provides you an intuitive and friendly interface that enables you to sell/buy any of the crypto-asset in four super easy steps.

Choose the crypto asset you want to trade. Click on the Buy or sell button. Enter the Amount (If buying enter INR and if selling enter Crypto) Verify the final price and click on “Buy Now” or “Sell Now”.

Hence, undeniably with so simplified and fast processing, CoinSwitchKuber is the best crypto exchange in India.

