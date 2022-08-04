India Post News Paper

Collaboration Urban and Tribal Talents

August 04
16:12 2022
Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Gee Vision Inc. & Adi Tribal Foundation have joined hands for Global Collaboration to promote Urban and Tribal Talent Globally. 

Sharan Walia of Gee Vision thanked  Dr. Chidatmika Khatua & Ajit Bains for their  efforts for making this happen.

â€œAll the best to both teams of Gee Vision Inc. & Adi Tribal Foundation for huge success of this unique Global Collaboration!, Sharan said.

