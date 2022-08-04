Collaboration Urban and Tribal Talents
Surendra Ullal
CHICAGO: Gee Vision Inc. & Adi Tribal Foundation have joined hands for Global Collaboration to promote Urban and Tribal Talent Globally.
Sharan Walia of Gee Vision thanked Dr. Chidatmika Khatua & Ajit Bains for their efforts for making this happen.
â€œAll the best to both teams of Gee Vision Inc. & Adi Tribal Foundation for huge success of this unique Global Collaboration!, Sharan said.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment