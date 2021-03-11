India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

College enrollment drops; Student debt grows: Will debt cancellation help?

College enrollment drops; Student debt grows: Will debt cancellation help?
March 11
15:17 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

First-time college enrollment has fallen during the pandemic, highlighting the impact of the economic downturn as well as the crushing weight of $1.7 trillion in loan debt held by more than 43 million student borrowers. Advocates argue that cancelling $50,000 per student would leave 75 percent of borrowers free of debt, helping the economy. President Biden recently made waves by saying he would not support this approach. EMS briefing on March 5 discussed with students, policy makers and experts on the subject.

Rep. Ro Khanna, U.S. Congressman, 17th District (CA) commented briefly on the COVID relief bill that passed recently. He added that he was disappointed that the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour wasn’t passed. I don’t know any part of this country where someone can survive on $7.25,” he said. Talking about the Student loan program, Khanna said he had taken over a $100,000 loan for his graduate school education and was fortunate to have paid off in his late 30s.

He said student loans should be forgiven for Americans making less than $125,000 per year. We have the capacity to forgive those loans.  Currently, some 43 million borrowers owe $1.7 trillion in student loans. We can pay for this by the Stop CHEATERS Act that would raise an estimated $1.2 trillion in revenue over 10 years, by investing $100 billion into the IRS over the next decade while imposing auditing and reporting requirements to prevent tax cheating from the wealthiest corporations and individuals. By forgiving the loan, we can reduce the burden on the next generation and progressives will continue to get this passed, said Khanna.

Kat Welbeck, Civil Rights Counsel, Student Borrower Protection Center based in DC said black families are much less likely than white families to have the money to help pay for their children’s education. Students at historically Black colleges may be paying more for their student loans. 90% of the Black students and 72% of Latinos take student loans.

Borrowers of color and women face particular hardship paying down their loan balances. Black borrowers with private student loans are almost four times more likely to fall behind due to economic hardship. Even high-earning Black borrowers, for example, default at a rate that’s seven times that of high-earning white borrowers. The impact of cancellation for millions of low-income and low-wealth borrowers particularly people of color will be massive, she said.

Joe Jaramillo, Senior Attorney at Housing and Economic Rights Advocates (HERA) has assisted hundreds of borrowers in California with managing student loan repayment and applying for relevant loan discharge and forgiveness options, particularly those from for-profit schools. Many were lured in with false and misleading promises of high-paying jobs but ended up saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt and none of the advertised outcomes. African American and Latino students in particular are overrepresented in the for profit college sector. In an effort to help prospective college students avoid predatory schools and financing, HERA offers a multilingual curriculum on choosing a college and paying for higher education.

Andrea Campo and Gabe Stewart are two students struggling to stay financially afloat with student loans explained how these debts have impacted their lives. Andrea had a $13000 student loan and was denied the opportunity to work in a firm. I am not approved for credit cards, car loans and have suffered a lot due to this debt. She was identified as a dangerous employee with too high debt and lost her job opportunity. Gabe narrated his struggle due to his loans. This is a constant stress at the back of my head. I have been making the minimum payments, and my principal is growing bigger.

Because of the pandemic, the federal government has put all student loans that it owns in forbearance through Sept. 30, 2021. Student loan forgiveness would ease the financial burden that 43 million borrowers have long faced.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

The first Gandhi King legacy round ... - https://t.co/TnulUkZ850 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #FirstGandhiKing #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:10 am

Miami sportswear firm Asked to ... - https://t.co/eo7MC0lW1f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GaneshLeggings #GaneshLeggingsSportWear #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:05 am

Harare Temples reopening after COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/4wIIiosZEY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HarareTemples #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:02 am

#IACA celebrates President's Day by ... - https://t.co/KTw4jn9vFi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HonoringOurHeroes #IACACelebratesPresidentsDay #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 9:59 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.