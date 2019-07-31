Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Colorado Governor to lead trade delegation to India

Colorado Governor to lead trade delegation to India
July 31
11:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday announced that he will lead a high-powered trade delegation from the state to India this fall.
Speaking at the ‘Colorado-India Business Roundtable’, organized by US India Business Council in Denver, Polis said the trade delegation would travel to Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.
He said the delegation comprising of eminent corporate executives from Colorado will focus on expanding trade with India through partnerships in areas like renewable energy, clean technology and smart mobility.

Welcoming the announcement, India’s Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that a first of its kind energy dialogue between Gujarat and Colorado to support cooperative energy collaboration happened in September 2018.
The executive director of the Colorado energy office led the state’s delegation to Gujarat. Participants from the energy research community from Gujarat and their Colorado-based counterparts deliberated on opportunities to collaborate on areas such as renewable energy integration, energy storage, utility business models and innovations, he said.

An agreement between the Colorado energy office and Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute to promote policy exchange on integration of renewable energy and other issues was signed, he added.
During his India trip, Polis is scheduled to participate in Global RE-Invest Expo, organized by India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, to be held between October 31 and November 2 in Greater Noida.

“Governor’s participation this year will build upon the progress set forth by the previous RE-invest expo in 2018 where a special session called the US-India Clean Energy Finance Programme highlighted the role of finance structures in the proliferation of renewable energy,” Shringla said.
He said Indian companies are contributing significantly to the economy of Colorado.

Tata Consultancy Services expanded its operations in August 2018 by opening a new office in Denver and hiring more than 200 employees locally over the last five years is a reflection of TCS’ integration into Colorado’s economy, Shringla added.
Another Indian company, Adani Group, has shown interest in some energy projects in Colorado, the ambassador said.
Denver also has a sister-city arrangement with Chennai since 1984. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

With your heartfelt music you've held our pulses each time you've sung a tune. Upbeat Birthday, Maestro of Music! H… https://t.co/sb9PSwcKlN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:11 am

Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha: Triple Talaq law should not be seen from a political prism or vote bank politics: Law… https://t.co/fh5g3KE2Oh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:07 am

Spirituality deals with the eternal present, not with time Read what @Adyashanti says: https://t.co/MquLokD9Lmhttps://t.co/G5t1PzG8J0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:01 am

Co-working as a concept is here to stay. But how to make a co-working environment good enough? Read:… https://t.co/W6CaCw7H6B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 6:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.